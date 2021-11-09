Farm milk prices continue to recover. The Agriculture Department announced the October Federal order Class III benchmark at $17.83 per hundredweight, up $1.30 from September but $3.78 below October 2020.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements portended a November price at $18.05 and December at $17.68, which would result in a 2021 average of $17.03, down from $18.16 in 2020, and compares to $16.96 in 2019.
The October Class IV price is $17.04, up 68 cents from September, $3.57 above a year ago, and the highest Class IV since Nov. 2014. The Class IV average is at $15.44, up from $13.52 a year ago, but compares to $16.23 in 2019.
Milk estimates lower
The Agriculture Department lowered its estimates for 2021 and 2022 milk production in Tuesday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report for the fifth month in a row, citing lower expected dairy cow numbers and slower growth in milk per cow.
2021 production and marketings were estimated at 226.4 billion and 225.3 billion pounds, respectively, down 600 million pounds on production from last month’s estimates and 700 million lower on marketings. If realized, 2021 production would still be up 3.2 billion pounds or 1.4% from 2020.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 228.1 billion and 227 billion pounds, respectively, down 1.6 billion pounds on both production and marketings. If realized, 2022 production would be up 1.7 billion pounds or just 0.8% from 2021.
Butter, nonfat dry milk and whey price forecasts for 2021 were raised from last month on strength in demand and lower expected production. The cheese price forecast was reduced, based on current prices and continued large supplies.
The 2021 Class III milk price forecast was reduced as the lower forecast cheese price more than offsets the higher whey price. The 2021 average was projected at $16.95 per cwt., down a dime from last month’s estimate, and compares to $18.16 in 2020 and $16.96 in 2019. The 2022 average is pegged at $17.75, up 65 cents from last month’s estimate.
The 2021 Class IV price forecast was raised on higher NDM and butter prices. It is expected to hit $16.00, up 30 cents from a month ago, and compares to $13.49 in 2020 and $16.30 in 2019. The 2022 average is projected at 18.70, up $1.55 from last month’s estimate.
Cheese, butter, NDM, and whey price forecasts for 2022 were raised on strength in demand and lower expected milk supplies.
More cheese
USDA’s preliminary data reported September milk production at 18.1 billion pounds, up just 0.2% from Sept. 2020. The September Dairy Products report shows where that milk went.
Cheese output totaled 1.14 billion pounds, down 0.5% from the August level which was revised up 7 million pounds, but was 3.3% above Sept. 2020. Year to date output sits at 10.2 billion pounds, up 3.5% from the same period in 2020.
Wisconsin produced 289.0 million pounds of the September total, down 1.9% from August but 1.9% above a year ago. California output, at 201.9 million pounds, was up 0.1% from August and 4.5% above a year ago. Idaho produced 83.3 million pounds, up 6.9% from August but 4.4% below a year ago.
Italian style cheese totaled 486.2 million pounds, up 0.2% from August and 3.5% above a year ago. YTD Italian hit 4.3 billion pounds, up 2.6%.
American type cheese, at 454.2 million pounds, was down 0.9% from August but 5.1% above a year ago. YTD American was at 4.2 billion pounds, up 5.3%.
Mozzarella totaled 379.3 million pounds, up 2.1% from a year ago, with YTD at 3.4 billion pounds, up 1.0% from 2020.
Cheddar, which is traded at the CME, totaled 313.0 million pounds, down 6.5 million pounds or 2.0% from August, but 9.7 million pounds or 3.2% above a year ago. YTD Cheddar was at 2.95 billion pounds, up 4.0% from 2020.
Increased cheese meant less fat for butter. Churns produced 143.4 million pounds, down 4.6 million pounds or 3.1% from August, and 7.3 million pounds or 4.9% below a year ago. YTD butter output stands at 1.6 billion pounds, down 2.3% from 2020.
Yogurt output totaled 401.3 million pounds, up 2.5% from a year ago.
Dry whey production totaled 75.7 million pounds, down 1 million pounds or 1.3% from August, and 1.3 million pounds or 1.6% below a year ago. Dry whey stocks slipped to 64.2 million pounds, down 4 million or 5.9% from August and were 15.7 million pounds or 19.7% below those a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output totaled 122.4 million pounds, up 400,000 pounds or 0.3% from August but were down 3.8 million or 3.1% below a year ago. Powder production YTD totaled 1.6 billion pounds, up 5.6% from 2020.
Stocks fell to 244.1 million pounds, down 40.6 million pounds or 14.3% from August, but were up 5.2 million pounds or 2.2% above those a year ago.
StoneX says it’s not clear if NFDM sitting in a container at port waiting for a ship would be included in this data.
Skim milk powder production amounted to 62.8 million pounds, up 1.3 million pounds or 2.1% from August but were 18.3 million pounds or 22.5% below a year ago. YTD skim milk powder, at 408.9 million pounds, is down 20.8% from 2020.
Dairy exports still strong
September U.S. dairy export data remained strong. Nonfat-skim milk powder totaled 154.5 million pounds, up 16.2% from September 2020, with good gains to Mexico.
Cheese exports totaled 75.2 million pounds, up 20.5% from a year ago. HighGround Dairy says third quarter exports were the strongest on record, led by gains to Mexico, Japan and Chile.
The U.S. shipped 6.8 million pounds of butter, up 111.5%, and topped year ago levels for the 10th consecutive month. Canada remained the top destination.
Dry whey exports, at 41.4 million pounds, were off 0.2% from a year ago.
Cheese imports totaled 38.4 million pounds, up 14.4%, and we took in 10.7 million pounds or 8.8% more butter than we did a year ago.
Cheese plunges
U.S. cheese prices continued to head lower as they entered November. The CME Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $1.5850 per pound, down 9 cents on the week and 75.75 cents below a year ago when they experienced the second largest drop ever, losing 44 cents.
The barrels finished Friday at $1.5025, down 31.75 cents on the week, 81.50 cents below a year ago when they lost 21.25 cents. There were 5 sales of block last week at the CME and 26 of barrel.
The blocks regained 6.75 cents Monday on a sale, first positive move since Oct. 25, and tacked on another 6.25 cents Tuesday on 2 more trades, hitting $1.7150.
The barrels were up 2 cents Monday, with 10 loads trading hands. They added 1.75 cents Tuesday, with 8 sales, hitting $1.54, widening the spread to 17.50 cents.
The Nov. 5 Dairy and Food Market Analyst cites three factors in the cheese price drop. “First, cheese backed up when the largest processed cheese manufacturer in the country suddenly shut down operations due to a cyberattack. Secondly, West Coast port conditions worsened significantly this week (at least according to our network) and this is likely resulting in cancellations in cheese export shipments. Thirdly, we are hearing about more supply change shortages that are limiting cut-and-wrap producers’ ability to manufacture.”
The good news, according to the Analyst, is that “all three are very short-term. And with USA cheese prices as much as 75 cents cheaper than cheese in Europe and Oceania, probably won’t last long.”
After several weeks with barrel prices above the blocks, the situation corrected itself last week as a few contacts reported that barrels became a bit harder to move. Some believe this may signal more volatility for the next few months. Midwest cheesemakers suggest block demand has been steady and are trying to stay ahead of buyer calls, though a few plants are short workers and cannot run at full capacity. Milk intakes are in good balance with processing and spot load prices returned to near flat Class III to $1 above Class last week.
Western cheese demand for food service and retail is softening but interest in international markets is still strong. Transportation delays continue to challenge. A shortage of truck drivers continues to cause delays while port congestion is delaying loads. Contacts say that softening demand and cheese inventories being sold at a discount have contributed to lowering prices. Cheese plants are running busy schedules where available while others are limited due to decreased milk supplies and staffing shortages, says DMN.
Butter headed for $2 per pound, marching to $1.98 last Tuesday, highest since June 4, 2020, with a sale on Wednesday hitting $1.9925, but gears reversed Wednesday and closed Friday at $1.9350, a half-cent higher on the week and 50.50 cents above a year ago; 24 cars exchanged hands on the week.
Monday’s butter was up 3 cents and stayed put Tuesday at $1.9650.
Cream tightness continues for Midwest butter makers as seasonally heightened production of dips and whips pulls heavily on cream supplies. Butter production is busy.
Demand is steady to stronger across food service and retail sectors and market tones remain bullish.
Cream is available to meet demand across the West though a shortage of truck drivers was causing delays. Demand for butter is strong in food service and retail, which is continuing to pull heavily on inventories.
Grade A nonfat dry milk saw a Friday finish at $1.57 per pound, up 1.25 cents on the week, highest since Aug. 5, 2014, and 50.50 cents above a year ago, on 12 sales.
Monday’s and Tuesday’s powder was unchanged, holding at $1.57.
The weaker cheese prices may undermine the strength in powder prices.
Dry whey crept to 66 cents per pound Friday, up 3 cents on the week, highest since April 29, and 23.75 cents above a year ago; 4 cars were sold last week.
The whey was unchanged both Monday and Tuesday.