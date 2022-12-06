The November Federal order Class III benchmark milk price is $21.01 per hundredweight, down 80 cents from October but $2.98 above November 2021.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements had December at $20.41, which would result in a 2022 average of $21.95, up from $17.08 in 2021 and $18.16 in 2020.
The January contract settled at $19.99; February, $19.72; and March was at $19.84, with a peak at $20.43 in September.
The November Class IV price is $23.30 per cwt., down $1.66 from October, $4.51 above a year ago, and the lowest Class IV since January. Its average stands at $24.68, up from $15.74 a year ago and $13.50 in 2020.
Added milk goes to the vat
You’ll recall U.S. October milk production was up 1.2% from 2021. The latest Dairy Products report indicates the extra milk went primarily to cheese, especially Cheddar and Mozzarella.
Cheese output hit 1.167 billion pounds, highest since May, up 2.4% from September output, which was revised a million pounds higher, and was up 1.4% from October 2021. Output year to date was at 11.6 billion pounds, up 1.7% from a year ago. Keep in mind, the October Cold Storage report showed a significant decline in cheese stocks, indicative of firm demand.
Italian cheese totaled 495.4 million pounds, up 0.3% from September and 1.4% above a year ago.
American cheese totaled 466.5 million pounds, up 5.6% from September and 1.3% above a year ago.
Mozzarella output hit 386.8 million pounds, up 2.2% from a year ago, with YTD at 3.9 billion pounds, up 3.8%.
Cheddar production jumped to 334.3 million pounds, up 33 million pounds or 11.0% from September’s count, which was revised down 3.4 million pounds, and was up 9.4 million pounds or 2.9% from October 2021. YTD Cheddar was at 3.2 billion, down 1.4% from a year ago.
Butter output jumped to 161.0 million pounds, up 20.2 million pounds or 14.3% from September, but was down 3.3 million pounds or 2.0% from a year ago, third month in a row to fall short of the previous year. YTD butter stands at 1.7 billion pounds, down 2.2% from a year ago.
Yogurt totaled 403.9 million pounds, up 4.6% from a year ago.
Dry whey production slipped to 77.3 million pounds, down 0.9% from September, but 2.4 million pounds or 3.3% above a year ago.
Stocks inched up to 67.8 million pounds, up 1 million pounds or 1.5% from September and were 9.8 million pounds or 16.9% above those a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output, at 124.2 million pounds, was up 0.6% from September and up 3.5 million pounds or 2.9% from a year ago.
Stocks dropped to 247.5 million pounds, down 25.7 million pounds or 9.4% from September but were up 27.5 million or 12.5% from a year ago.
Skim milk powder output slipped to 56.2 million pounds, down 2.3 million or 3.9% from September, and down 21.4 million or 27.6% from a year ago. October was the third consecutive month that nonfat and skim milk powder output was below a year ago.
StoneX says the report was a bit bullish overall as most of the data was below expectations. Cheese perhaps was the exception, so slightly bearish for cheese, but bullish for butter, nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder.
GDT inches higher
Recovery is coming slowly to the Global Dairy Trade. The second to last event of 2022 saw the weighted average inch 0.6% higher, following a 2.4% jump on Nov. 15, which followed a 3.9% decline Nov. 1, 4.6% on Oct. 18, and 3.5% decline on Oct.4.
Traders brought 65.2 million pounds of product to market, up from 63.9 million on Nov. 15. The average metric ton price slipped to $3,610.00 U.S., down from $3,623.00 last time.
Buttermilk powder led the gains, up 4.7%, after not trading in the last event. Cheddar was up 1.8%, after falling 1.3%.
Anhydrous milkfat was also up 1.8%, after a 2.7% rise, though butter was down 1.9%, after slipping 0.8% last time.
And, after leading the gains last time, the powders saw smaller gains this week. Skim milk powder was up 1.7% after jumping 3.1%, and whole milk powder inched up 0.1%, after also rising 3.1% last time.
The GDT butterfat butter price equates to $2.14 per pound U.S. and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.90.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.19, compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $2.11.
GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.41 per pound and whole milk powder averaged $1.54.
CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.3725 per pound.
Feed ratio advances
The October milk-feed price ratio climbed a little higher for the second month in a row, thanks to a higher All Milk price and lower corn and soybean prices. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report shows the ratio at 1.92, highest since June, up from 1.74 in September, and compares to 1.84 in October 2021.
The All Milk Price average advanced to $25.90 per hundredweight, up $1.50 from September, and $6.30 above Oct. 2021.
The October national average corn price was $6.50 per bushel, down 59 cents from September, after falling 15 cents the previous month, but is still a budget-busting $1.48 per bushel above October 2021.
Soybeans fell to $13.50 a bushel, down 60 cents from September, after dropping $1.20 the previous month, but are still $1.60 per bushel above October 2021.
Alfalfa hay jumped $4 per ton, after gaining $2 the previous month, and averaged $281 per ton in October, another record high, and $62 per ton above a year ago.
The October cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $84.10 per cwt., down $7.10 from September, $13.50 above October 2021, and $12.50 above the 2011 base average.
Quarterly milk cow replacements averaged $1,730 per head in October, up $20 from July, and $390 above October 2021. Cows averaged $1850 per head in California, up $100 from July, and $550 above a year ago. Wisconsin’s average, at $1,840 per head, was down $30 from July, and $390 above October 2021.
Dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo., says, “October’s gain in the income over feed calculation moved to the highest level since June. Income over feed costs in October were above the $8 per cwt. level needed for steady to increasing milk production for the thirteenth month.”
Prices mixed
CME Cheddar block cheese fell to $2.0650 per pound last Wednesday but closed the first Friday of December at $2.10, down a nickel on the week but still 24.25 cents above a year ago.
After dropping 24.50 cents the previous two weeks, the barrels slipped to $1.80 per pound last Tuesday, lowest since Aug. 8, but rallied to finished Friday at $1.8975, up 8 cents on the week, 29.50 cents above a year ago, and 20.25 cents below the blocks.
Sales totaled 7 cars of block for the week and 8 for the month of November, down from 18 in October. Barrel sales totaled 9 for the week and 28 for the month, down from 43 in October.
The blocks headed 2 cents lower Monday on a trade but gained 3 cents Tuesday on an unfilled bid and hit $2.11 per pound.
The barrels gained a nickel Monday, with 5 loads exchanging hands, but backed down 2.75 cents Tuesday, to $1.92, with 6 loads exchanging hands.
StoneX Nov. 30 Early Morning Update stated that cheese demand is “quiet right now. Buyers seem to, by and large, have what they need. On the ﬂip side, we don’t get the sense that sellers are panicked either.”
Cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News that milk was still plentiful after the Thanksgiving holiday. Last week’s reported spot milk discounts were not as substantial mid-week as the previous week but most were below Class.
Cheese demand is steady in western retail markets while food service demand is slightly higher following Thanksgiving. Export demand is strong, though lower prices in other countries may soften this demand in the coming weeks, warns DMN.
CME butter fell to $2.88 per pound last Thursday but closed Friday at $2.90, down 4.75 cents on the week but 89.75 cents above a year ago. There were 6 sales on the week and 63 for November, up from 58 in October.
Monday’s butter was unchanged, with an offer going uncovered, and stayed at $2.90 Tuesday, with no activity.
Holiday related cream access continues to keep Midwest butter churning active, says DMN, and plants were turning away cream offers because they were at capacity.
Demand remains despite prices over $2.90 per pound and the late timeframe.
Western cream is becoming more available as milk production is improving. Cream availability is outpacing strong demand and contributing to lower cream multiples.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to $1.3475 per pound last Thursday, lowest since Sept. 16, 2021, but finished Friday at $1.36, 3.75 cents lower on the week and 20.25 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 10 for the week and 41 for the month, up from 29 in October.
Traders left the powder unchanged Monday but took it up 1.25 cents Tuesday, on 3 unfilled bids, to $1.3725.
Dry whey saw its Friday finish at 45 cents per pound, up a penny on the week but 24.75 cents below a year ago. There were 2 sales on the week and 16 for the month of November, up from 6 in October.
The whey was unchanged Monday but gained 0.75 cents Tuesday, rising to 45.75 cents per pound, highest since Nov. 4.
