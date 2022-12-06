The November Federal order Class III benchmark milk price is $21.01 per hundredweight, down 80 cents from October but $2.98 above November 2021.

Monday’s Class III futures settlements had December at $20.41, which would result in a 2022 average of $21.95, up from $17.08 in 2021 and $18.16 in 2020.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.