The last Federal order Class III benchmark milk price of 2022 was announced at $20.50 per hundredweight, down 51 cents from November but $2.14 above December 2021. It is the highest December Class III price since 2007.
The 2022 average is $21.96, up from $17.08 in 2021 and $18.16 in 2020. The Department projects a 2023 average at $19.80.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements portend a January price at $19.70; February $19.15; March, $18.71; and April at $18.83.
The Class IV price is $22.12, down $1.18 from November, $2.24 above a year ago, and the lowest Class IV price since December 2021. Its 2022 average is $24.47, up from $16.09 in 2021 and $13.49 in 2020. USDA projects a 2023 Class IV average at $20.10.
Added milk
November milk output was up 1.3% from 2021 and the Dairy Products report indicates the extra milk primarily went to the vat and churn.
Cheese production totaled 1.149 billion pounds, down 1.9% from October, but up 1.6% from November 2021. Output year to date hit 12.7 billion pounds, up 1.7% from a year ago.
Wisconsin produced 284.1 million pounds of that total, down 0.7% from October, but 1.0% above a year ago. California produced 208.7 million pounds, up 1.1% from October and 2.4% more than a year ago. New Mexico output slipped to 80.7 million pounds, down 3.3% from October, but up 2.4% from a year ago. Idaho output dropped to 74.3 million pounds, down 12.7% from October, and 3.8% below a year ago.
Italian cheese fell to 484.9 million pounds, down 2.4% from October but 1.1% above a year ago. American type slipped to 459.7 million pounds, down 2.1% from October but 2.2% above a year ago. Mozzarella, at 380.9 million pounds, was up 1.5% from a year ago.
The Jan. 6 Daily Dairy Report says that “cheesemakers consistently made big volumes of Mozzarella in 2022, a sign that Americans’ appetite for pizza and other foods replete with Italian-style cheeses continued to grow.”
Cheddar output fell to 319 million pounds, down 17.1 million pounds or 5.1% from October, but up 5.5 million pounds or 1.7% from November 2021. YTD Cheddar is at 3.6 billion pounds, down 1.1% from a year ago.
Butter output climbed to 169.9 million pounds, up 8.1 million pounds or 5.0% from October, and up 13.9 million pounds or 8.9% from a year ago. YTD butter stands at 1.9 billion pounds, down 1.2%.
Yogurt totaled 346.8 million pounds, down 2.4% from a year ago.
Dry whey production slipped to 74.6 million pounds, down 2.7 million pounds or 3.5% from October, and 1.3 million or 1.7% below a year ago. Stocks jumped to 72.9 million pounds, up 4.5 million or 6.5% from October, and 13.2 million pounds or 22.1% above those a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output climbed to 159.5 million pounds, up 35.5 million pounds or 28.6% from October, but 1.5 million or 0.9% below a year ago. YTD powder was at 1.8 billion pounds, down 3.2%. Stocks grew to 256.0 million pounds, up 8.2 million pounds or 3.3% from October, and a hefty 29.2 million or 12.9% above a year ago.
Skim milk powder output fell to 39.4 million pounds, down 16.8 million or 29.9% from October, and down 20.2 million or 33.9% from a year ago. YTD SMP was at 486.3 million pounds, down 25.1% from 2021.
First 2023 Pulse
Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade Pulse auction, the first of 2023, saw 2.2 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold, at $3,170 per metric ton. That’s down $35 from the Dec. 27 Pulse, but unchanged from last week’s GDT Contract 2 March price, according to StoneX, and the ﬁrst time the Pulse price did not decline since Dec. 6.
Cheese falls, then recovers
CME cheese prices plunged in the shortened first week of 2023. The Cheddar blocks lost 13.75 cents the first day of trading, then fell to $1.9725 per pound Wednesday, lowest since Nov. 1, 2022, but rallied and jumped 7.50 cents Friday to close at $2.0550, still down 8 cents on the week but 6 cents above a year ago.
The barrels fell to $1.7150 last Wednesday, lowest since Dec. 21, 2022, but closed Friday at $1.7250, 13.25 cents lower on the week and 14 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 5 cars of block last week and 11 of barrel.
The blocks shot up 14.25 cents Monday, with 2 loads exchanging hands, but gave back 1.50 cents Tuesday on 4 more sales, sliding back to $2.1825.
The barrels gained a dime on 7 sales Monday but backed down 2.50 cents Tuesday, to $1.80, with 11 loads finding new homes. The spread grew to 38.25 cents.
StoneX says there’s stability around the $2.00 mark and “suggests that the somewhat better milk production, the somewhat weaker EU cheese prices, and the overall quieter demand for the time of year hasn't crippled the block market. In our view, the market is continually telling us that although there may be some bearish factors out there, the block market is not bearish. Not right now anyway.”
Interestingly, HighGround Dairy’s “Monday Morning Huddle” reported that a fire at AMPI's Portage, Wis., process cheese plant on Jan. 2 “may temporarily make more barrel Cheddar available as the co-op works to re-open the facility.”
Midwest cheesemakers are running busy schedules, according to Dairy Market News, as spot milk prices remained as low as they were during the holiday weeks. Cheese demand varied, with some cheesemakers saying demand slackened in recent weeks, while others say it is steady week to week, but cheese availability has grown.
Western cheese demand is steady to lighter from food service and retail while International demand is mixed. Lower prices from global suppliers is contributing to the lighter demand, says DMN, though some report strong sales to Asian markets. Milk remains available for cheesemakers and some are purchasing it below Class prices.
Spot butter, after holding Christmas Week and most of New Year’s Week at $2.38 per pound, inched up a quarter-cent Friday to close at $2.3825, 36 cents below a year ago. There were no sales last week.
The butter was up 3.75 cents Monday on a trade and added a penny Tuesday on a trade, hitting $2.43 per pound.
Cream is reportedly widely available from within and outside the Midwest. Multiples are a little steeper in some cases, but still discounted when compared to off-holiday seasons. Butter plants are running at capacity when staffing and hauling cooperates. Demand lightened some late in the year and the first week of 2023, says DMN, and “market sentiment has clearly settled down from the fall's bullish stint.”
Western contacts say the market timbre is uncertain at the moment. There are a number of factors involved, but strong production pushes and plentiful cream supplies are not expected to firm market tones as demand has quieted in recent weeks, says DMN
StoneX says that “with near-term demand for physical butter and nonfat dry milk appearing mostly satiated, we continue to believe that demand for fat will continue to be strong in January. It’s retail demand that is the problem as prices for a pound of butter hit $6, $7, $8 or more depending on the retailer and brand. Anecdotal conversations point to relatively weak immediate demand for NFDM, but the prospect of buy side interest down the road a bit seems to be improving.”
Grade A nonfat dry milk was not helped by last week’s GDT and closed Friday at $1.2975 per pound, down 3.75 cents, and 37 cents below a year ago. There were 4 sales reported on the week.
The powder was offered 2 cents lower Monday and stayed put Tuesday at $1.2775, lowest CME price since Aug. 25, 2021.
Dry whey held steady for 3 sessions but finished last week at 39 cents per pound, down 2.50 cents, and 36.75 cents below a year ago, with 2 sales reported.
Monday’s whey was unchanged, with no activity, but it dropped 3.75 cents Tuesday, falling to 35.25 cents per pound, lowest since Sept. 16, 2020, with 8 loads sold.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.