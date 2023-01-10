The last Federal order Class III benchmark milk price of 2022 was announced at $20.50 per hundredweight, down 51 cents from November but $2.14 above December 2021. It is the highest December Class III price since 2007.

The 2022 average is $21.96, up from $17.08 in 2021 and $18.16 in 2020. The Department projects a 2023 average at $19.80.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.