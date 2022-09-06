The August Federal order Class III milk price is $20.10 per hundredweight, down $2.42 from July, after losing $1.81 in July, but is $4.15 above August 2021.
It’s the third monthly decline after peaking at $25.21 in May, and the lowest Class III since December 2021. The eight-month average stands at $22.54, up from $16.78 a year ago and $17.61 in 2020.
Late Tuesday morning futures had the October contract trading at $20.25; November, $20.88; and December at $21.04.
The Class IV price is $24.81, down 98 cents from July, $8.89 above a year ago, and the lowest since February. Its eight-month average is $24.83, up from $15.12 a year ago and $13.62 in 2020.
The Global Dairy Trade auction reversed five consecutive drops in its weighted average Tuesday, jumping 4.9%, highest gain since March 1, a period that saw 10 sessions of loss to only 3 gains.
The ascent was led by anhydrous milkfat, up 13.9%, after leading the declines last time with a 9.8% drop. Butter was up 3.3%, following a 0.2% gain. Whole milk powder was up 5.1%, after dropping 3.5% in the last GDT, and its average was up $195 per metric ton from the last Pulse event.
Skim milk powder was up 1.5%, after inching 0.1% higher. Cheddar was up 1.0%, following a 4.2% rise last time. Buttermilk powder was the only decline, down 5.1%. It did not trade in the last event.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.3760 per pound U.S., up 7.3 cents from the last event, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at a lofty $3.12.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.2889, was up 1.9 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a bargain $1.76. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.6215 per pound, up from $1.5984, and whole milk powder averaged $1.6374 per pound, up from $1.55. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.5375 per pound.
Cash dairy prices started September mixed but the spotlight was on butter last week which, after jumping 14.25 cents the previous week, matched the second highest level on record. It closed Friday at $3.10 per pound, up 1.75 cents on the week, 11.25 cents above its Aug. 1 perch, and $1.3025 above a year ago. Sales totaled 19 for the week and 144 for the month, down from 216 in July.
The markets were closed Monday for Labor Day but the butter added 2 cents Tuesday on an unfilled bid, hitting $3.12, 1.50 cents shy of the record $3.1350 set Sept. 25, 2015.
Cream availability held steady in the Midwest last week, according to Dairy Market News. Butter demand is steady to slightly underperforming for this time of the year, but near-term expectations are more bullish. Cream production is declining in the West, but availability was steady to higher last week.
CME Cheddar block cheese saw some ups and downs last week but closed Friday at $1.7650 per pound, up 2.50 cents on the week, down 8.25 cents from its Aug. 1 level, but 3 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished at $1.8575 per pound, 2.50 cents lower, down 2.25 cents from Aug. 1, but 46.25 cents above a year ago.
There was only 1 sale of block last week at the CME and 19 for August, down from 23 in July. Barrel sales totaled 9 for the week and 64 for the month, up from 29 in July.
The blocks eased back a half-cent Tuesday, to $1.76, on 2 trades. The barrels were up 1.75 cents on a trade, hitting $1.8750, an inverted 11.50 cents above the blocks.
Midwestern cheesemakers reported a tighter spot milk market last week. Mid-week spot prices ranged from Class to $1 under and processors say offers “noticeably quieted down,” says DMN. Cheese sales were mixed but some producers say business is picking up. Some pizza cheese and retail Cheddar producers report having to limit customers’ orders to ensure other orders are met.
Demand for cheese is mixed in the West. Some contacts noted an uptick in food service sales, particularly for mozzarella from pizza makers. This is contrasted by recent declines in food service, as restaurateurs reduce hours and menu offerings. Retail demand was unchanged while export demand remains strong due to competitive prices.
Grade A nonfat dry milk climbed to $1.57 per pound Monday, highest since Aug. 4, but headed south from there and closed 4 cents lower on the week at $1.52, 12 cents lower on the month, but 18 cents above a year ago. The powder saw 18 trades on the week and 70 for the month, up from 49 in July.
Tuesday’s trading took the powder back up 1.75 cents, to $1.5375.
The Dairy and Food Market Analyst says there has been “rumblings that Chinese buyers are somewhat back in the market. Mexican buyers have also returned after a two-month hiatus.”
Dry whey gained 1.50 cents last Monday, hitting 48.50 cents per pound, highest since July 11, then fell, closing the week at 46.50 cents, down a half-cent on the week, 2 cents higher on the month, but 2 cents below a year ago. There were 2 sales on the week and 10 for August, down 5 from July.
The whey lost 2 cents Tuesday, falling to 44.50 cents per pound, lowest since Aug. 10.
Milk flowing to the vat, dryer
July cheese production totaled 1.158 billion pounds, according to Friday’s Dairy Products report, up 0.5% from June but up 1.1% from July 2021. Output year to date (YTD) stands at 8.1 billion pounds, up 2.2% from a year ago.
Italian cheese was up 2.3% from a year ago. American type cheese was up 0.1%, and mozzarella was up 5.0% from a year ago.
Cheddar output was down 5 million pounds or 1.5% from June, but was up 6.6 million pounds or 2.0% from July 2021. YTD Cheddar is at 2.3 billion pounds, down 1.7% from a year ago.
July butter totaled 151.7 million pounds, down 8.5 million pounds or 5.3% from June, but up 4.6 million or 3.1% from a year ago. YTD butter output is at 1.25 billion pounds, down 2.2% from a year ago.
Keep in mind, butter stocks in July were down 82 million pounds or 20.1% from a year ago. There’s a reason butter is over $3 per pound.
Yogurt output was down 6.0% from a year ago.
Strong cheese output meant plenty of whey. Dry whey production climbed to 85.7 million pounds, up 5.5 million pounds or 6.9% from June, and 4.7 million or 5.8% above a year ago.
Stocks were down 300,000 pounds or 0.4% from June but 2.3 million pounds or 3.4% above a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output fell to 165.7 million pounds, down 3.6 million pounds or 2.1% from June but up a hefty 27.9 million pounds or 20.2% above a year ago.
Stocks were up 19.4 million pounds or 6.1% from June and 22.9 million pounds or 7.3% above a year ago.
Skim milk powder output climbed to 50.8 million pounds, up 5.6 million pounds or 12.4% from June, but down 13.6 million or 21.1% from a year ago.
StoneX called the report “overtly bearish.”
Milk feed ratio keeps falling
Dairy farmers got a small break on the price of corn and soybeans in July but a big jump in hay prices and a drop in the all milk price pulled the month’s milk feed ratio lower for the sixth month in a row.
The latest Ag Prices report shows the July ratio at 1.79, down from 1.93 in June, but compares to 1.52 in July 2021.
The All Milk Price average fell to $25.70 per hundredweight, down $1.20 from June, after dropping 40 cents the previous month, but is $7.90 above July 2021.
The July national average corn price slipped to $7.25 per bushel, down 12 cents from June, but was $1.13 above July 2021.
Soybeans, after hitting a record $16.40 per bushel in June, fell 90 cents in July to $15.50, but are still $1.40 per bushel above July 2021.
Alfalfa hay averaged a record $276 per ton, up a whopping $31 from June, and a budget busting $70 per ton above a year ago.
The July cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $90.60 per cwt., up 40 cents from June, $15 above July 2021, and $19 above the 2011 base average.
