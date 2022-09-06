The August Federal order Class III milk price is $20.10 per hundredweight, down $2.42 from July, after losing $1.81 in July, but is $4.15 above August 2021.

It’s the third monthly decline after peaking at $25.21 in May, and the lowest Class III since December 2021. The eight-month average stands at $22.54, up from $16.78 a year ago and $17.61 in 2020.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.