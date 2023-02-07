The January 2023 Federal order Class III benchmark milk price is $19.43 per hundredweight, down $1.07 from December and 95 cents below January 2022, lowest Class III price since December 2021.

Monday’s Class III futures settlements portend a February price at $17.84; March at $17.46; and April at $17.90, with a peak at just $19.89 in October.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.