The January 2023 Federal order Class III benchmark milk price is $19.43 per hundredweight, down $1.07 from December and 95 cents below January 2022, lowest Class III price since December 2021.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements portend a February price at $17.84; March at $17.46; and April at $17.90, with a peak at just $19.89 in October.
The Class IV price is $20.01, down $2.11 from December, $3.08 below a year ago, and the lowest Class IV price since December 2021.
Vats, churns kept busy
December cheese output hit a whopping 1.202 billion pounds, up 4.2% from November, which was revised up 5 million pounds, and was up 2.2% from December 2021, according to Friday’s Dairy Products report. That is the highest monthly production since March and the 26th consecutive month to top the previous year. Output for all of 2022 totaled 13.95 billion pounds, up 1.8% from 2021.
Italian cheese totaled 513.8 million pounds, up 5.1% from November and 3.0% above a year ago. Output for the year totaled 5.9 billion pounds, up 2.8%.
American type cheese climbed to 481.9 million pounds, up 4.1% from November, and 2.6% above a year ago. YTD output, at 5.6 billion pounds was off 0.1%.
Mozzarella, at 404.9 million pounds, was up 4.1% from a year ago, with output for 2022 hitting 4.7 billion pounds, up 3.8% from 2021.
Cheddar production shot up to 338.5 million pounds, up 18.2 million pounds or 5.7% from November and up 4.8 million pounds or 1.4% from December 2021. Cheddar output totaled 3.9 billion pounds in 2022, down 0.8% from 2021.
Butter output jumped to 187.0 million pounds, up 16 million pounds or 9.4% from November, and up 7 million pounds or 3.9% from a year ago. Output for all of 2022 totaled 2.1 billion pounds, down 0.7% from 2021.
Yogurt totaled 361.0 million pounds, down 2.6% from a year ago, with the year’s total at 4.6 billion pounds, down 2.7%.
Dry whey production climbed to 76 million pounds, up 4.1 million pounds or 5.7% from November, and virtually unchanged from a year ago. Whey output for 2022 totaled 948.4 million pounds, up 1.5% from 2021.
Stocks climbed to 78.6 million pounds, up 5.6 million pounds or 7.7% from November, and up 21.5 million pounds or 37.7% from a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output jumped to 179 million pounds, up 20.8 million pounds or 13.2% from November, and up 11.2 million or 6.7% above a year ago. Output for the year totaled 1.97 billion pounds, down 2.4% from 2021.
Stocks grew to 264 million pounds, up 5 million pounds or 1.9% from November, and up 11.3 million or 4.5% from a year ago.
Skim milk powder output totaled 48.9 million pounds, up 8.5 million or 21.1% from November, and just 300,000 pounds or 0.7% above a year ago. Output for all of 2022 amounted to 536.2 million pounds, down 23.2% from 2021.
Price ratio falls
The December milk feed price ratio dropped to 1.84, down from 1.93 in November, lowest since September, and compares to 1.96 in December 2021.
The All Milk Price average fell to $24.70 per hundredweight, down 90 cents from November, but was $3.00 above December 2021.
The December national corn price averaged $6.58 per bushel, up 9 cents from November and $1.11 per bushel above December 2021.
Soybeans jumped to $14.40 per bushel, up 40 cents from November, after gaining 50 cents a month ago, and were $1.90 a bushel above December 2021.
Alfalfa hay averaged $269.00 per ton, up $2 from November, after dropping $14 per ton the previous month, and is $52 per ton above a year ago.
The December cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $76.90 per cwt., down $1.50 from November, after dropping $5.70 the previous month, but is $7.80 above December 2021, and $5.30 above the 2011 base average.
Quarterly milk cow replacements averaged $1,720 per head, down $10.00 from October, but $340 above January 2022. Cows averaged $1,820 per head in California, down $30 from October, but $490 above a year ago. Wisconsin’s average, at $1,810 per head, was down $30 from October, but $340 above January 2022.
Dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo., says, “The gain in feed costs offset the highest ever December All-Milk price and dropped the income over feed from the previous month. ... Soybeans and alfalfa hay set new all-time record high prices in December. ... Feed costs were the highest ever for the month of December and the fifth highest all time.”
Milk income over feed costs for 2022 is $12.21 per cwt., a gain of 4 cents per cwt. versus the previous month’s estimate, according to Brooks, and “2022 income over feed was above the level needed to maintain or grow milk production and $4.42 per cwt above the 2021 level.”
Heifer numbers down
The National Cattle Herd report shows 2.77 million dairy heifers expected to calve and enter the milking herd this year. StoneX broker Dave Kurzawski said in the Feb. 6 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast that’s down 2% from 2022, the seventh year in a row to be down, and the smallest heifer inventory since 2004.
That doesn’t necessarily mean smaller herd growth, he said, because you have to factor in the slaughter number. “If we’re killing cows faster than we can replace them, with the available supply of heifers, then obviously, the herd should fall. If slaughter falls below the supply of heifers, then the herd should grow and that remains to be seen,” he concluded.
GDT jumps 3.2%
Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade saw its weighted average jump 3.2%, biggest increase since Sept. 6, 2022, and followed the 0.1% slippage on Jan. 17, and two successive declines prior to that.
Gains were led by butter, up 6.6%, after slipping 0.6% on Jan. 17. Anhydrous milkfat was up was up 4.8%, following a 0.9% slippage. Whole milk powder was up 3.8%, after inching 0.1% higher, and skim milk powder was unchanged, after a 0.3% loss on Jan. 17. Cheddar was up 2.3%, after jumping 4.0%.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.0999 per pound U.S., up 13.1 cents from Jan. 17, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.3950. GDT Cheddar, at $2.2591, was up 4.9 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $1.8350. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.2834 per pound, down from $1.2891, and whole milk powder averaged $1.5101 per pound, up from $1.4598. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.2350 per pound.
StoneX's Dustin Winston reported that buyers from many regions stepped up their activity and “North Asian purchases, which includes China, “returned to their normal market share of more than 50%.”
Butter climbing
Cash dairy prices in Chicago started February a little stronger, except for the Cheddar blocks which lost 9.50 cents last week, closing Friday at $1.8650 per pound, 3.50 cents below a year ago.
The barrels finished Friday at $1.63 per pound, 7.75 cents higher on the week but 26.50 cents below a year ago. The week saw 7 sales of block and 27 of barrel.
The blocks were down 1.50 cents, both Monday and Tuesday, sinking back to $1.8350, lowest since Sept. 6, 2022.
The barrels lost 3 cents Monday and 1.50 cents Tuesday, slipping to $1.5850, 25 cents below the blocks.
Dairy Market News reports that some cheese plants are running widely available milk to fulfill strong orders while others are not. Barrel makers are concerned about inventory growth, as demand has seasonally slowed. Production is busy, but for various reasons more plant downtime has been reported in the upper Midwest. Milk is widely available and spot prices reached $10 under Class III, which has been the case all year.
Demand for cheese is steady to lighter in the West. Retail sales are unchanged, though some report lighter food service sales. Export demand is softening, as sellers in Europe are offering lower prices. Sales are steady to Asian markets for second and third quarter. Barrel inventories are larger than blocks and likely contributing to the large block-barrel price spread, says DMN.
CME butter closed Friday at $2.3750 per pound, up 10.25 cents on the week but 12.50 cents below a year ago. There were 43 loads that exchanged hands last week, highest weekly volume since the last two weeks of August, 2022.
Monday’s butter inched up 0.50 cents on 7 trades, and added 1.50 cents Tuesday on an unfilled bid, hitting $2.3950, highest since Jan. 17.
Central butter plants tell DMN that cream remains widely available. Butter inventories have grown since late 2022 and butter production is very busy.
Cream remains readily available in the West. Cream demand continues steady to higher with strong butter production ongoing. Inventories keep working towards balancing with demand but contract interest for second, third, and fourth quarter stays light, says DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk saw the first positive move in 14 sessions last Wednesday, jumping 4.75 cents, and closed Friday at $1.2450 per pound, up 9.25 cents on the week but 58.75 cents below a year ago; 12 cars found new homes last week.
The powder added 0.50 cents Monday but gave back 1.50 cents Tuesday, slipping to $1.2350, with 4 loads traded both days.
Dry whey saw its Friday finish at 41.50 cents per pound, up 8.75 cents on the week, but 44.25 cents below a year ago, with 6 trades on the week.
Monday’s whey was unchanged but gained 1.50 cents Tuesday, climbing to 43 cents per pound, highest since Dec.16, 2022.
