The June Federal order Class III milk price was announced at $24.33 per hundredweight, down 88 cents from May but $7.12 above June 2021. That put the 2022 average at $22.95, up from $16.96 a year ago, $16.09 in 2020, and $15.25 in 2019.
Friday’s Class III futures settlements portended a July price at $22.42; August, $22.42; September, $22.70; October, $23.01; November, $22.90; and December at $22.62.
The June Class IV price set another record high at $25.83, up 84 cents from May, and $9.48 above a year ago. Its average sits at $24.67, up from $14.84 a year ago, $13.78 in 2020, and $15.98 in 2019.
GDT drops 4.1%
Troubles remain in the Global Dairy Trade auction which saw the weighted average drop 4.1% Tuesday, following the 1.3% decline on June 21, and 1.5% increase on June 7.
Butter led the declines, plunging 9.1%, after gaining 2.4% on June 21. Anhydrous milkfat was down 3.1%, following a 4.7% drop. Skim milk powder was down 5.2%, after inching up 1.0% last time, and whole milk powder was down 3.3%, following a 0.6% slip.
Cheddar was up 1.4% after leading the declines last time with a 9.0% plunge.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.4992 per pound U.S., down 25 cents, after gaining 6.5 cents in the last event, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at a pricy $2.94. GDT Cheddar, at $2.2263, was up 1.5 cents, after losing 22.2 cents last time, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a bargain $2.0850. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.8428 per pound, down from $1.9397.
Whole milk powder averaged $1.7966 per pound, down from $1.8713. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.7475 per pound.
Record all milk price
The May All Milk Price set another record high but feed, fuel, but fertilizer prices continue to consume much of the increased income. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report has the May milk feed price ratio at 1.98, down from 2.00 in April, but compares to 1.69 in May 2021.
The U.S. All Milk Price averaged a record $27.30 per cwt., up 20 cents from April, the ninth consecutive increase, and is $8.20 above May 2021.
Dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo., said, "The income over feed calculation decreased for the second time in the past nine months. May’s income over feed costs stayed above $13.50 for the second month in a row and was above $8 per cwt. for the eighth month running.”
The May national average corn price hit $7.26 per bushel, up 18 cents from April, after jumping 52 cents the previous month, and was $1.35 above May 2021.
Soybeans averaged $16.10 per bushel, up 30 cents from April, after gaining 40 cents the previous month, and were $1.30 per bushel above May 2021.
Alfalfa hay averaged a record $244 per ton, up $1 from April, and $50 per ton above a year ago.
The May cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $86.70 per cwt., down $1.40 from April, but $15.90 above May 2021, and $15.10 above the 2011 base average.
Milk flows to the vat
May cheese production totaled 1.188 billion pounds, up 2.5% from April and 2.1% above May 2021, according to the latest Dairy Products report. It was the 19th consecutive monthly gain.
You’ll recall that cheese stocks hit a record high in May, up 3.7% from a year ago. Cheese output year to date stands at 5.8 billion pounds, up 2.5% from a year ago.
Italian cheese totaled 486.3 million pounds, down 0.6% from April but 2.9% above a year ago. American cheese, at 482.8 million pounds, was up 3.3% from April and 0.3% above a year ago. Mozzarella totaled 388 million pounds, up 4.6% from a year ago.
Cheddar climbed to 335.4 million pounds, up 15.4 million pounds or 4.8% from April but 13 million pounds or 3.7% below May 2021. YTD Cheddar is at 1.6 billion pounds, down 3.2%.
May butter totaled 181.7 million pounds, up 500,000 pounds from April but 1.3 million or 0.7% below a year ago. California output was down 3.2%. YTD butter production is at 942.3 million pounds, down 3.5% from a year ago. Butter stocks, you’ll recall, were down 22.3% from May 2021.
The extra cheese production meant higher whey product output. Dry whey climbed to 84.6 million pounds, up 1.8 million pounds or 2.2% from April, and 7.3 million or 9.5% above a year ago.
Dry whey stocks totaled 73.5 million pounds, up 300,000 pounds or 0.3% from April and 5.7 million pounds or 8.1% above a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output slipped to 192.7 million pounds, down 3 million pounds or 1.6% from April and 12.8 million or 6.2% below a year ago.
Stocks jumped to 316.2 million pounds, up 17.1 million pounds or 5.7% from April but 32.3 million pounds or 9.3% below those a year ago.
Skim milk powder output climbed to 38.7 million pounds, up 3.3 million pounds or 9.3% from April, but was down 9.8 million or 20.3% below a year ago.
Butter hits $3.01
CME Cheddar block ended five weeks of loss last week, closing the first Friday of July at $2.1725 per pound, up 8.25 cents on the week, 7.50 cents below its June 1 stand, but 61.75 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished at $2.2050, up 5.75 cents on the week, 9.75 cents below its June 1 perch, and 70.50 cents above a year ago.
There were 2 sales of block last week and 22 for the month of June, down from 34 in May. Barrels totaled 9 for the week and 57 for the month, down from 61 in May.
The markets were closed for the 4th of July holiday and reopened Tuesday with the blocks dropping 8.75 cents on a single trade to $2.0850. The barrels were down 4 cents to $2.1650 on an uncovered offer, 8 cents above the blocks.
Dairy Market News says milk was widely available to Midwestern cheesemakers, with discounts as low as $6 under at midweek and expected to continue.
Western cheese demand continued to decline in food service last week. Demand for cheese is steady to lower in retail markets. Export demand remains strong.
Cash butter saw its Friday finish at $3.01 per pound, up 9.50 cents on the week, highest CME price since September 2015, 12 cents above the June 1 post, and $1.27 above a year ago. There were 28 sales on the week and 112 for the month of June, down from 116 in May.
Tuesday’s butter gave back 7 cents, falling to $2.94, with 9 loads finding new homes.
Butter sales were seasonally quieter, but generally meeting expectations. Contacts are looking at export growth but there continues to be uncertainty over fall demand availability, says DMN.
Cream demand has been strong in the West from butter and ice cream makers and they expect that to continue after the holiday. Butter output is steady, though labor shortages are still preventing some plants from running full schedules.
Grade nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.8025 per pound, up 1.25 cents, 6.50 cents below its June 1 level, but 54.50 cents above a year ago. There were 12 sales on the week and 40 for the month, down from 57 in May.
The powder fell 5.50 cents to $1.7475, lowest since May 18.
CME dry whey closed Friday at 50 cents per pound, 0.25 cents higher, 5 cents below where it was on June 1, and a nickel below a year ago. Sales totaled 9 for the week and 47 for the month of June, same as in May.
The whey was unchanged Tuesday.