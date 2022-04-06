Members of Congress are urging the Biden administration to be tough on Canada in its trade obligations to expand market access for U.S. dairy under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
In January, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office announced it had won its first dispute settlement case under USMCA by prevailing against Canada that its dairy tariff-rate quota (TRQ) allocations violated the agreement.
A TRQ applies a preferential rate to a predetermined quantity of imports. Any imports above that quantity are subject to significantly higher tariffs.
U.S. dairy has argued that Canada reserves the bulk of TRQ access for Canadian dairy processors, who have little incentive to import competing U.S. product. Canada’s allocation scheme leaves only a small amount of TRQ access for distributors and gives no TRQ access for retailers — two segments with the strongest incentive to purchase U.S. dairy product.
In early March, the Canadian government issued a proposal outlining changes to its current allocation scheme. But the U.S. dairy industry rejected that proposal, saying it does nothing to improve market access and preserves the same problems in the current system.
In their letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, the congressional members said Canada’s proposal would continue to fall short of what USMCA requires.
“Accordingly, we urge you to insist on much deeper reforms to bring Canada’s dairy TRQ allocation system into compliance with its USMCA commitments,” they said.
Canada’s proposal continues to block Canadian retailers and foodservice companies from TRQ access. It would continue to deliver the bulk of TRQ volumes to Canadian food manufacturers, they said.
“In short, Canada’s proposal amounts to little more than window dressing as it appears designed to effectively preserve the status quo … ,” they said.
They also said this first USMCA dispute will set a powerful precedent and the U.S. government needs to send a clear message to trading partners regarding the degree of compliance that will be required.
“A deal is a deal; it’s not too much to ask that our trading partners live up to their end of the bargain,” they said.
National Milk Producers Federation and U.S. Dairy Export Council on Tuesday expressed their appreciation for the congressional support.
“The USMCA is not a list of optional suggestions and aspirational ambitions. Yet Canada has treated its obligations to American dairy producers as a game, seeing what they can get away with,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF.
“Congress rightfully recognizes this must stop. If we do not require our allies meet their signed commitments, then our trade agreements are not worth the paper they are printed on,” he said.
Krysta Harden, president and CEO of USDEC, said USDEC appreciates the strong bipartisan support focused on ensuring U.S. dairy exporters receive the benefits negotiated in USMCA.
“We are committed to continuing to work with the U.S. government to make sure that the dairy market access negotiated with Canada is provided in full to the benefit of both American dairy farmers and manufacturers and Canadian consumers alike,” she said.
The letter was signed by Reps. Ron Kind, D-Wis.; Tom Reed, R-N.Y.; Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y; Glenn Thompson, R-Pa.; Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.; Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.; Jim Costa, D-Calif.; and David Valadao, R-Calif.