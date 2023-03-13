Concerned Woman Holding Milk Bottle

Some members of the U.S. House are trying to head off a proposal to reduce the amount of milk available to WIC recipients.

 123rf

Nearly 30 members of the U.S. House of Representatives are urging USDA to abandon its proposed rule to reduce the amount of milk available to mothers and children through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC.

The proposal would reduce the monthly allotment of milk to pregnant and partially breastfeeding women by 6 quarts.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you