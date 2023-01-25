trucks

Tractor-trailers travel in a pack on Interstate 15 near Idaho Falls. Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Jim Costa, D-Calif., introduced the Safer Highways and Increased Performance for Interstate Trucking — or SHIP IT — Act in the U.S. House on Jan. 24.

 Capital Press File

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Agricultural groups are backing a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that supporters say will increase safety and the shipping capacity of the nation's truckers.

Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Jim Costa, D-Calif., on Jan. 24 introduced the Safer Highways and Increased Performance for Interstate Trucking Act, known as the SHIP IT Act.

