WASHINGTON, D.C. — Agricultural groups are backing a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that supporters say will increase safety and the shipping capacity of the nation's truckers.
Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Jim Costa, D-Calif., on Jan. 24 introduced the Safer Highways and Increased Performance for Interstate Trucking Act, known as the SHIP IT Act.
The legislation aims to untangle supply chain knots in the trucking industry. Provisions focus on recruiting and retaining more drivers. It would also grant broader authority to waive federal weight limits on interstate highways during times of emergency.
"Disruptions in our trucking supply chain continue to drive up costs and create uncertainty for American consumers and producers," Costa said. "We need to recruit, train and retain truck drivers to keep our supply chain moving, while also updating best practices to improve trucking to fit our modern economy."
According to the American Trucking Associations, the industry was short 78,000 drivers in 2022, which was only slightly better than the record shortage of 81,000 in 2021.
To ease that burden, the SHIP IT Act would allow new drivers to apply for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity grants to cover training fees and tuition. Eligible drivers could also earn temporary tax credits if they are on duty for at least 1,900 hours per year.
The proposed tax credit is for $7,500 per year — or $10,000 per year for certain new or apprentice drivers — for up to two years.
Another section of the bill calls for streamlining the commercial driver's license process, allowing states or third-party examiners to administer CDL tests.
With more truck drivers on the road, the bill would authorize $755 million in grants from fiscal years 2023-26 to expand parking and rest facilities nationwide. Estimates show there is just one parking space available for every 11 semi-trucks traversing the country.
Haulers of agricultural goods and livestock would get a 150 air-mile exemption to reach their destination before hours of service regulations apply. Those regulations dictate how long drivers can be on the road before they are required to take breaks or be off duty.
Finally, the SHIP IT Act expands circumstances under which states could waive weight limits on interstate highways.
The bill allows the U.S. secretary of transportation to make declarations regarding diseases — such as the COVID-19 pandemic — or other supply chain emergencies to keep freight moving. The declarations could remain in effect longer than 120 days, which is the maximum currently allowed.
Michael Dykes, president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, praised the SHIP IT Act, calling it common sense trucking reform.
"The legislation would bring the U.S. supply chain into the 21st century to meet the needs of shippers, reduce regulatory burdens that cost shippers millions of dollars a year, create good paying jobs, and support the ambitious sustainability goals of the dairy business," Dykes said.
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, echoed his support, saying the measure includes provisions to help improve transportation and efficiency within the U.S. dairy industry.
"Milk is a perishable commodity that needs to move quickly along the supply chain from the farm to the consumer," Mulhern said. "The damages wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply chain snarls that followed have shown how important it is to find safe, efficient means of transporting goods across the country."
