The Canyon County Planning & Zoning Commission on Oct. 17 approved a conditional-use permit allowing southwest Idaho’s SunRidge Dairy to expand its waste handling system and in turn its cattle headcount, to 5,700 from the current 5,400.
The 510-acre facility is at 4910 Dry Lake Road, Nampa.
The commission authorized SunRidge to add two lagoons, two manure storage ponds and a composting area to its existing Confined Animal Feeding Operation, and to increase cow headcount by 300. Conditional-use permits and variances do not need Board of County Commissioners approval.
Matthew Thompson, waste-management engineer with Twin Falls-based AgTech, said in a letter to Canyon County planners that SunRidge wants to add young stock, and be permitted for 3,000 milking cows as well as 2,700 head of dry cows and replacements. Proposed changes are not expected to increase employment.
The existing waste-handling system has adequate capacity for normal years, “but there are some limitations in the current design that have caused some excessive costs to the operation during bad-weather periods that the owners would like to change,” he wrote. “The requested changes would allow the facility to better handle and distribute wastewater during especially bad-weather periods to minimize impacts to the environment and the neighborhood.”
A report by county planners said the SunRidge Dairy expansion must comply with an Idaho State Department of Agriculture nutrient-management plan approved in December 2018; mitigation steps and best-management practices identified in an August 2019 report by a CAFO siting team that included ISDA and state Department of Environmental Quality staff; state animal-handling, stock water and water-rights rules; and county setback and other building requirements.
Dairy is a major contributor to the economy of the state, where about 70% of milk produced is made into cheese, ISDA said.
DairyWest, which promotes the industry and its products, estimates the industry employs more than 22,700 people in the state in producing, processing, transporting and distributing milk and milk products. Allied industries employ an additional 13,400 such as feed and equipment suppliers and the animal health segment.
Thompson, in his letter to Canyon County planners, said every dollar of cheese sales generates about $2.47 in sales directly and indirectly in the state’s economy. SunRidge generates enough milk to produce about 8.7 million pounds of cheese annually.
The University of Idaho reported the state in 2018 ranked third in the U.S. for milk production, with 15 billion pounds of output. Milk was the top source of cash receipts — $2.4 billion — from agricultural production in the state. The state’s milk-cow inventory was about 600,000 head at the start of 2018.
UI said milk production from 2017 to last year was 2% higher, but prices averaged 8% lower.
Producers have adjusted operations in response to recently challenging conditions. Prices have improved to an extent this year.