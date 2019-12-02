A farm labor bill that recently passed the House Judiciary Committee would be “catastrophic” to the agricultural construction and livestock industries, says a law firm specializing in providing H-2A-visa foreign guestworkers for agricultural construction.
Farmer, Farmer & Brown Law Firm, in Marietta, Ga., provides about 1,500 H-2A workers annually to mostly agricultural construction companies in 23 states including Washington and has offices in Georgia, Texas and Iowa.
Of 257,667 H-2A positions certified by the U.S. Department of Labor in 2019, probably 2,500 to 3,000 were in agricultural construction and mostly in building livestock confinements, said Kyle Farmer, co-founder of the law firm.
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, initially H.R. 4916 and now H.R. 5038, was introduced Oct. 30 by Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. It passed the Judiciary Committee, 18 to 12, on Nov. 21.
Seeking to ensure a legal and sufficient agricultural workforce, the bill provides renewable visas for agricultural workers in the country illegally, phases in mandatory E-verify (electronic verification of employment eligibility), amends the H-2A-visa agricultural foreign guestworker program and freezes the minimum wage of H-2A workers at 2019 levels throughout 2020.
Farmer said there are good aspects of the bill such as legal status and a path to citizenship for current workers.
But the bill prohibits agricultural construction companies from using H-2A workers unless they own the farm on which the work is being performed, he said.
“We have years of experience in agricultural construction. We have advertised tens of thousands of open positions, hired hundreds of U.S. workers, and seen the struggles these employers go through to fill the positions to meet their contractual needs,” Farmer said, adding only H-2A workers and undocumented laborers fill the jobs.
Positions have been advertised at $1,500 per week and $21 an hour which is above the H-2A minimum wage and people don’t take the jobs, he said.
“U.S. workers do not want these jobs because they are remote, require extensive travel and are hard and dirty work. U.S. workers who do take them do not last,” he said.
The non-agricultural H-2B visa can’t be used because agricultural construction is agricultural in nature and there are not enough H-2B visas to fill the need because numbers are capped and full, he said.
Many agricultural construction companies use only H-2A workers and without the workers, the companies will not survive and the cost of livestock production will “dramatically increase”, Farmer said.
Livestock production will be damaged and demand for corn and soybeans for livestock feed, he said.
Regular H-2A positions are limited to 10 months. The bill allows dairies and other employers with year-round need to have year-round visas for up to three years but they are capped at 20,000 per year with half for dairies.
That’s too restrictive and makes no sense, Farmer said.
Numerical caps have rendered H-2B and H-1B visas “essentially useless because they do not provide a consistent, reliable labor force,” he said.
“If you have to prove the job would not hurt American workers before being certified, what good is a numerical cap? The reality is caps are nothing more than a blind political bargaining chip that only makes sense to the clueless,” he said.