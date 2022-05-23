SALEM — Krisarah Nygren, 19, was crowned the 2022-23 Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador on May 21.
Oregon Dairy Women, a nonprofit volunteer organization, has run the Dairy Princess Ambassador program since 1959 to advocate for the state's dairy industry. The Dairy Princess Ambassador's role is to travel around Oregon giving presentations about the dairy industry and nutritional benefits of dairy at schools, fairs and community events.
Nygren was crowned this year's Princess Ambassador in part because of her "phenomenal public speaking skills," according to Oregon Dairy Women.
"Krisarah (Nygren) is a really well-rounded individual," said Jessica Jansen, president of Oregon Dairy Women. "She has great skills in public speaking and advocacy work."
Jansen said she's confident Nygren will be an excellent educator and representative for the industry.
Nygren, however, wasn't always confident in public speaking.
"Growing up, I had very severe social anxiety," said Nygren.
Then, during her freshman year of high school, Nygren joined her school's FFA program, which proved transformational, igniting in her both a love for public speaking and a passion for agriculture. Nygren competed in FFA's Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Milk Quality and Product Evaluation Career Development events.
"(FFA) absolutely flipped a switch in me," she said.
Nygren wasn't raised on a farm. She had always been interested in agriculture — "I felt like I should have grown up on a farm," she says — but it wasn't until she joined FFA that she had the opportunity to pursue that interest.
Jansen, of Oregon Dairy Women, said the fact that Nygren wasn't born into agriculture but developed a love for it as a teenager made her a unique candidate.
"Some people think you have to be from a dairy farm or dairy family to be a dairy princess," she said. "But we need a wide breadth of people who are advocating for dairy."
Nygren graduated from Santiam Christian High School in 2021 and is now dual-enrolled at Linn Benton Community College and Oregon State University. She will enter her sophomore year this fall with a major in agricultural sciences and double minors in political science and agricultural education.
Nygren said she aspires to advocate for agriculture in policymaking. She referenced Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, as an example of someone she would like to emulate who shapes policies and advocates for rural communities.
Upon being crowned, Nygren received an educational scholarship. Representing Linn and Benton counties, Nygren was one of five county dairy princess ambassadors vying for the state title.
"I think it was one of the most competitive contests we've had — such a high caliber of women competing," said Jansen, of Oregon Dairy Women.
Representing Tillamook County, Miriana Llamas — pronounced "Yahmas" — was named Alternate Dairy Princess Ambassador and will assist in promotional events during 2022-23.
Llamas grew up tagging along with her dad, the head herdsman veterinarian for Misty Meadow Dairy.
Llamas is now a student at Oregon State University pursuing a joint degree in agricultural sciences and agricultural and food business management with a minor in agricultural education. Her goal is to become a high school agriculture teacher.
Llamas' first language is Spanish, and she said she's excited to give presentations to Hispanic students.
"I think that demographic has never been reached through this program, and that is my biggest goal and that is what I'm most excited about," she said.
Other state finalists included Jess Hewitt, representing Clackamas County; Mia Berry, representing Washington County; and Hanna VanDeWalle, representing Yamhill and Polk counties. VanDeWalle received the peer-voted Congeniality Award.