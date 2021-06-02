A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit that sought to overturn the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s pasteurization requirement for butter sold in interstate commerce.
Last year, organic dairy producer Mark McAfee filed a lawsuit challenging the FDA’s prohibition against interstate raw butter sales with the help of the Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund nonprofit.
The complaint’s allegation that FDA’s rule is scientifically arbitrary “completely misses the mark” while its legal arguments against the regulation are “baseless,” according to U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C.
“Not only does the pasteurization requirement fit well within the federal government’s broad power to combat the spread of infectious diseases, but there is also a great deal of scientific research showing that pasteurization is effective at doing so,” Contreras said.
Though heating milk to kill bacteria was pioneered in the 1860s, pasteurization didn’t become popular in the U.S. until the early 1950s, he said. The federal government encouraged the practice but only began requiring pasteurization for milk in 1987 and other dairy products in 1992 for interstate sale.
The plaintiffs claimed that low levels of pathogens don’t cause illness and pasteurization can’t eliminate them all anyway, so FDA’s rule is arbitrary in violation of administrative law, the judge said.
However, the “rare possibility” that pasteurized dairy products will still be contaminated with bacteria “does not mean pasteurization is useless,” Contreras said. “At bottom, there is little doubt that pasteurization minimizes the ‘documented risks’ posed by pathogens in dairy products like butter. The FDA thus reasonably concluded that requiring pasteurization would ‘result in some benefit to the public health.’”
The government has also adequately backed up its rationale with studies and data that tied unpasteurized butter to disease outbreaks, the judge said. The FDA is owed a high level of deference in making such scientific decisions.
“Plaintiffs try to offer counterpoints, but the agency effectively addressed those points and put forth a great deal of scientific evidence in support of its judgment,” he said. “Reweighing even a mixed bag of scientific evidence is inappropriate when there is plenty to support the agency’s decision.”
The judge also shot down the complaint’s legal theory that the pasteurization requirement is incompatible with a federal statute.
The FDA’s authority to require pasteurization for dairy products sold in interstate commerce derives from the Public Health Services Act.
But the plaintiffs claimed that another law — the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, or FDCA —blocked the pasteurization mandate.
The FDCA defines the ingredient proportions that make up butter and disallows the federal agency from setting another “standard of identity.”
According to the plaintiffs, the FDCA's standard of identity precluded the agency from defining butter as being pasteurized.
The judge has now determined there is no conflict between the two federal laws that would bar the FDA from requiring pasteurization.
“Plaintiffs’ argument rests on the false premise that the pasteurization rule works a change to butter’s standard of identity,” he said. “They offer no statute, regulation, or case to back that position. Their only support is a misreading of history.”
While raw butter cannot be sold in interstate commerce, it can be legally sold directly to consumers within the boundaries of three states and in retail stories in another six states.
Earlier this year, proponents testified in favor of legislation to legalize raw butter in Oregon but the bill died in the House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources.