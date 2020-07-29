An administrative law judge has denied a petition aimed at eliminating California’s quota program, which assesses all Grade A milk producers to pay a premium to quota holders.
The petition by the Stop QIP (Quota Implementation Plan) Tax Coalition seeks a referendum on whether to continue the quota program and to have the referendum subject to a simple majority vote.
The primary issue is whether termination of the quota plan requires a simple majority vote or a supermajority vote.
A supermajority is defined as either 65% of eligible producers who vote and who produce 51% or more of fluid milk in the state or 51% of eligible producers who vote and who produce 65% or more of the fluid milk in the state.
A closely related issue is whether the California Department of Food and Agriculture is required to hold a referendum on the petition and, if not, whether it should.
The Stop QIP petition asks the California Department of Food and Agriculture to suspend Chapter 3.5 of the Food and Agriculture Code enacted in 1994. Chapter 3.5 established a fixed differential between quota and overbase (blended) milk prices equivalent to $1.70 per hundredweight. Until then, a variable differential was in place.
In 2017, legislation authorizing CDFA to establish and administer a stand-alone quota program — after California dairymen voted to abandon the state milk marketing order and join the federal order system — was codified in Chapter 3.5.
As established in 1994, the fixed differential in Chapter 3.5 would remain in effect unless producers voted by a simple majority to suspend it. The referendum procedures for a simple majority are in section 62755.
The stand-alone program, however, required a supermajority vote and required any significant amendments or termination of the program to also be subject to a supermajority vote.
Those referendum procedures are set forth in Chapter 3.0 — enacted in 1967 for the purpose of establishing a state milk pooling plan and quota — and were added to Chapter 3.5 in section 62757.
Stop QIP argued the CDFA secretary must or at least should order a referendum on the petition.
It also argued a supermajority vote applies only to the establishment of the Quota Implementation Plan and not its termination and a referendum to suspend Chapter 3.5 should be conducted using a simple majority threshold.
Save QIP and United Dairy Families of California argued section 62757 requires a two-step process in which the Producer Review Board recommends an action and a referendum is conducted requiring a supermajority vote.
In his recommendation, Judge Timothy Aspinwall said Save QIP's and United Dairy Families' arguments are persuasive.
CDFA’s interpretation of the statute in QIP and procedures for submitting a petition to amend or terminate it states petitions shall be submitted for referendum “in the same manner as provided for its initial approval,” which requires a supermajority vote, Aspinwall said.
In addition, the law does not provide for the termination of section 62757 by means of a Chapter 3.5 referendum, he said.
“For this reason, the petition is legally defective and should not be advanced to a referendum,” he said.
Because the petition is legally defective, the CDFA secretary is not required to conduct a referendum and should not do so, he said.
Stop QIP has also filed a lawsuit against CDFA alleging the agency adopted QIP in violation of state code, invalidating the program. A virtual hearing on that case by the California Superior Court in Sacramento is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.