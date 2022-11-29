Tillamook subsidiary files lawsuit against troubled Oregon dairy (copy)

A judge has rejected a proposed injunction that’s considered necessary to operate Easterday Dairy, formerly known as Lost Valley Farm, near Boardman, Ore.

A federal judge has refused to reinstate a manure easement needed to operate a large Eastern Oregon dairy owned by the Easterday farm family.

The ruling is a setback for the planned reopening of the controversial dairy, previously known as Lost Valley Farm, which the Easterdays bought in 2019 after the facility was shut down for water quality violations.

