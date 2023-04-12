Officials are investigating the cause of a massive explosion at a dairy farm near Dimmitt, Texas, on Monday evening that critically injured an employee and may have killed as many as 18,000 cows.
The explosion and fire tore through the barn at South Fork Dairy Farm about 11 miles southeast of Dimmitt, according to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office. Dimmitt is between Amarillo and Lubbock in the Panhandle of Texas.
“The fire from the explosion spread through the dairy building into the dairy cow holding pens," the sheriff’s department stated in a press release, adding that "an unknown number" of dairy cattle were destroyed by the fire and smoke. Lubbock TV station KCBD reported that 18,000 to 19,000 cows were in the barn.
The cause of the explosion and fire are under investigation by the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office.
A Facebook post on Monday by the Texas Association of Dairymen stated: “Please keep the Frank Brand family and the employees of their South Fork Dairy in your thoughts and prayers."
One farm employee, who was in the milking parlor at the time of the explosion, was critically injured.
The sheriff’s office 911 dispatch received eight calls about the explosion and fire at the farm at 7:21 p.m. Monday.
“Multiple 911 calls were received that some of the employees were trapped inside the dairy milking building,” the sheriff’s department said.
When deputies arrived, they determined that one person was still in the dairy building. Firefighters rescued her, and she was taken to the hospital and then flown by helicopter to the University Medical Center in Lubbock for treatment.
Her condition was listed as critical, and her name was not available. All other dairy employees were accounted for.
Fire crews from Dimmitt, Hart and Nazareth worked to clear the building and extinguish the fires.
