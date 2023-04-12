Texas dairy fire

A pillar of smoke rises from a fire at a north Texas dairy on Monday. As many as 18,000 cows perished, and an employee was critically injured.

 Castro County Sheriff's Office

Officials are investigating the cause of a massive explosion at a dairy farm near Dimmitt, Texas, on Monday evening that critically injured an employee and may have killed as many as 18,000 cows.

The explosion and fire tore through the barn at South Fork Dairy Farm about 11 miles southeast of Dimmitt, according to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office. Dimmitt is between Amarillo and Lubbock in the Panhandle of Texas.

