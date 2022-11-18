A year ago, the Foundation for Food and Agriculture and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy began the Greener Cattle Initiative to leverage research investment to reduce enteric methane emissions from dairy and beef cattle.
But one question that arose is whether those technologies would be widely adopted.
Focused on public-private partnerships, the initiative’s steering committee is now ranking applications for $5 million in precompetitive research grants.
“By using this precompetitive approach to create a platform of shared knowledge, we are in fact enabling stakeholders across the sectors to then develop options that can be marketable…,” said Juan Tricarico, vice president of sustainability research at Dairy Management Inc.
Enteric methane mitigation is not a new area of research, but there are still plenty of challenges. It’s not only the challenge of developing newer, additional options but even taking some existing options and using them at scale, he said during a webinar from the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Egypt.
In addition to developing new options, the initiative “gives us an opportunity to collaboratively work on areas that have direct implication to what is required for that adoption at scale…,” he said.
Some of the things needed for widespread adoption are socioeconomic analysis, being able to measure mitigation, understanding what the different options do and being able to report outcomes to society, he said.
He believes that in the next 10 to 20 years farmers in the beef and dairy sectors will have additional options to choose from to mitigate methane emissions, he said.
The funded technologies, projects and questions coming out of the initiative will be really helpful in regard to the ease of acceptance, said Jessica Langley, director of sustainability for JBS USA.
The balance of groups and their perspective, credibility, experience and a group mentality to bring potential technology to market will be really helpful in accelerating acceptance and adoption, she said.
If just one company or entity is bringing a potential solution to JBS, she has to think about what the technology does for that company versus what it does for the producer, she said.
“I think when you can bring a technology or a solution from this kind of cross-collaborative type of group like GCI, it really de-risks next steps for the rest of the industry,” she said.
In addition to being able to ask questions and explore current technology as an industry, the initiative has also opened up the opportunity to say “bring us something new” — which is challenging for an individual company to do, she said.
There are going to be some near-term opportunities for technologies that already have proof of concept, but the initiative will also invest in fundamental discovery research that’ll elucidate new mechanisms, technologies or innovation, said Lucas Huntimer, senior adviser of external innovation at Elanco Animal Health.
“I think the goal of all of this is to essentially have a portfolio of potential mitigation options that would have low barriers of entry to the industries…,” he said.
