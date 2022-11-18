dairy research

New methane-reducing technologies are under development for dairy and beef cattle producers.

 123rf

A year ago, the Foundation for Food and Agriculture and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy began the Greener Cattle Initiative to leverage research investment to reduce enteric methane emissions from dairy and beef cattle.

But one question that arose is whether those technologies would be widely adopted.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you