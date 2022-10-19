The Dairy Checkoff continues to partner with YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson — aka “MrBeast” — who challenged a group of gamers in a custom Minecraft gaming competition featuring a dairy-dedicated level with a chance to win cash.

A video launched on Oct. 12 — National Farmer’s Day — showcased the competition and included MrBeast delivering dairy sustainability and nutrition messages and appreciation for America’s dairy farmers, Dairy Management Inc. said in a press release.

