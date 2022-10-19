The Dairy Checkoff continues to partner with YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson — aka “MrBeast” — who challenged a group of gamers in a custom Minecraft gaming competition featuring a dairy-dedicated level with a chance to win cash.
A video launched on Oct. 12 — National Farmer’s Day — showcased the competition and included MrBeast delivering dairy sustainability and nutrition messages and appreciation for America’s dairy farmers, Dairy Management Inc. said in a press release.
MrBeast is one of the most subscribed-to YouTube personalities and has more subscribers than Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran combined. He recently had the view count of one video surpass the total number of Netflix subscribers.
This will be the second time the dairy checkoff has worked with MrBeast through the “Undeniably Dairy” campaign.
In late 2019, the checkoff began a strategy of working with influential gamers as a way of showing up in unexpected places to reach its Gen Z target audience, ages 9 to 24, of which 90% or more are gaming. MrBeast and other influential gamers participated in virtual dairy farm tours and incorporated their learnings into content that millions saw.
Donaldson recently visited a dairy farm in his hometown of Greenville, N.C., to see the hard work and commitment to the environment and animals in person. Footage from the visit is featured in a TikTok video that delivers more insights into milk production.
“These are the bold, innovative steps the checkoff is taking to drive broad awareness of our farmers, and we are proud to do this in partnership with MrBeast, who is one of the world’s most recognized influencers,” said Barbara O’Brien, president and CEO of Dairy Management Inc.
“Gen Z looks for authenticity, humor and voices they can relate to, and we know MrBeast will be effective in portraying how dairy remains a health and wellness solution and is produced in a way that is environmentally friendly,” she said.
The partnership is already building awareness for dairy. In the Minecraft competition video, participants played a dairy-themed game while MrBeast delivered facts about dairy’s environmental progress and showed appreciation for America’s dairy farmers. He referenced that milk has nutritional benefits and great taste and is produced in a way that is good for the planet.
In less than 24 hours of the video going live, it had become the No. 1 trending video on all of YouTube and had more than 3 million views and thousands of comments.
