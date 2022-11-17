Dairy cattle

Research is continuing on a joint effort between the dairy and beef cattle industries to reduce their impact on climate change.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press File

An effort to leverage research investment to reduce enteric methane emissions from dairy and beef cattle has made great progress over the past year, the director says.

The Greener Cattle Initiative was launched by the Foundation for Food and Agriculture and the Innovation Center for U.S. dairy in response to the United Nations’ call to reduce methane emissions 30% by 2030.

