An effort to leverage research investment to reduce enteric methane emissions from dairy and beef cattle has made great progress over the past year, the director says.
The Greener Cattle Initiative was launched by the Foundation for Food and Agriculture and the Innovation Center for U.S. dairy in response to the United Nations’ call to reduce methane emissions 30% by 2030.
The five-year initiative is awarding $5 million in research grants to identify, develop and validate scientifically sound, commercially feasible and socially responsible mitigation options, said Saharah Moon Chapotin, the foundation’s executive director.
“The Greener Cattle Initiative is convening partners representing multiple aspects of beef and dairy sector to share knowledge, to pool resources and to accelerate research and technology that reduce enteric methane emissions,” she said during a webinar from the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Egypt.
The foundation and the Innovation Center began working together with the understanding that precompetitive research and public-private partnerships are critically important in the effort, said Juan Tricarico, vice president of sustainability research at Dairy Management Inc.
“The goal here is to leverage investments but also resources in the form of shared knowledge … so that this shared knowledge can then be used to develop new technologies and practices, giving the sector stakeholders more options,” he said.
The initiative is moving along according to the targeted timeline. There was an amazing response to its request for applications and a number of those were invited to submit full proposals. Technical reviews of those proposals are completed, and the steering committee has begun ranking them, he said.
“By using this precompetitive approach to create a platform of shared knowledge, we are in fact enabling stakeholders across the sectors to then develop options that can be marketable, which is what we would like to see,” he said.
“We’d like to see particularly farmers in both the beef and dairy sectors to have multiple options so that they can choose which one or which ones are going to be most useful for their individual farming operations,” he said.
Beef processor JBS USA joined the initiative because it knew it had to figure out how to best support producers' efforts to reduce the environmental impact of animal production in a way that is quantifiable and beneficial to the environment and society, said Jessica Langley, director of sustainability for JBS USA.
What JBS hopes to contribute is moving the technologies that are developed to a commercial spot that makes economic sense for producers, generating high levels of adoption and using its connections and relationships to help bring those technologies to producers, she said.
Elanco Animal Health viewed the initiative as a key stakeholder event to bring all the different parts of cattle production together to be able to learn and invest in new technologies and solutions throughout the entire chain, said Lucas Huntimer, senior advisoer of external innovation at Elanco.
“We really viewed the Greener Cattle Initiative as a force multiplier for innovation into these different mechanisms, research and discovery into these different fields of methane reduction in cattle,” he said.
