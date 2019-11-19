The International Dairy Foods Association is seeking applicants for its 2020 summer internship in Washington, D.C.
The internship offers firsthand experience with the association’s advocacy efforts on dairy policy with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and federal officials in regulatory agencies.
It is open to college undergraduates or recent graduates. The paid position will begin in May or June and last 10 to 12 weeks.
The successful candidate will work with IDFA’s legislative or regulatory affairs teams on special projects, research and events.
Students with an interest in food and agriculture policy are encouraged to apply.
Candidates must be pursuing or have obtained a bachelor of science or bachelor of arts degree with a major in business, political science, international affairs, agriculture, the food and beverage industry, food science or a related field.
The application deadline is Jan. 17.
To submit applications or learn more about the internship, students can visit https://www.idfa.org/about-idfa/summer-internship-program or contact Heather Soubra, IDFA chief of staff, at hsoubra@idfa.org or (202) 220-3551.