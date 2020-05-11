In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dairy West has launched Curds + Kindness, a program to direct surplus, nutrient-rich dairy foods to those in Idaho and Utah who are hungry and can't afford groceries.
"Dairy farmers want to get dairy foods into the homes of those who need them most," Kristi Spence, Dairy West's senior vice president of marketing, said in a press release.
Many of the products produced in the two states are used in restaurants, schools and hotels, and current restrictions have caused a milk surplus.
"By working with community partners, dairy companies have devised a mutually beneficial solution that directs nearly 200,000 gallons of milk per week that would have otherwise been disposed," she said.
Dairy processors are transforming the excess milk into cheese, butter and other dairy foods instead of discarding it.
Processors involved are Idaho Milk Products, High Desert Milk, Gossner Foods, Innovative Food Solutions, Beehive Cheese, Dannon, Lactalis and Dairy Farmers of America’s The Creamery.
"In an unprecedented collaboration with dairy farmers, milk processors and local community partners, we have generated a solution that will get significant quantities of dairy foods to those in need," Spence said.
Curds + Kindness will continue at least through the end of May for the nearly 5 million residents of Idaho and Utah.
Through collaboration with Idaho and Utah food banks and some local school districts, dairy foods will be made available at existing sites across the two states.
"We have been truly humbled by the rapid support and implementation of this program and sheer amount of dairy foods that we look to move through the Curds + Kindness initiative," Karianne Fallow, Dairy West CEO, said.
"It is a testament to the power we have when we work together to solve problems and make a difference," she said.