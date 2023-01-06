The Idaho Legislature is expected to consider a bill that would allow people to apply for a restricted driver’s license without having to document legal U.S. residency.
Improved traffic safety, a reduction in uninsured drivers, less severe and less costly accidents, and fewer people fleeing accident scenes are among goals, said Rick Naerebout, Idaho Dairymen’s Association CEO.
“There is a compelling public safety argument around this, and the reality is that we are looking to provide a way for individuals here without legal status to obtain a legal driving permit,” he said. They are in communities already, many are driving, and “this is one way the state can make that situation a little bit better for everybody.”
About half of the U.S. farm workforce is undocumented. Eighteen states and the District of Columbia allow undocumented people to get a driving permit.
The bill would propose a license renewable every two years.
The similar Senate Bill 1132 stalled in committee two years ago.
Business groups and some nonprofits supported it as benefiting the larger population including an established part of the workforce. The state Sheriff’s Association opposed it, saying it could force counties to issue a legal document to someone who cannot or does not choose to prove legal status. Administrative burdens were another concern.
The 2021 bill would have made counties the likely issuer.
The 2023 bill would make the state Transportation Department — or an authorized vendor who opts in, such as a county department of motor vehicles — the issuer.
It likely will call for a restricted driver’s license instead of the driving authorization card referred to in the 2021 legislation, Naerebout said. Ideally, the new terminology better communicates that the license “is only for driving and no other purpose. It cannot be used as a form of identification for other (official) purposes.”
“We felt that changing the name would emphasize the narrow purview of what the license would provide the holder,” he said.
It would not provide the holder the ability to vote, buy a firearm or get through a security checkpoint, said David Claiborne, attorney for the Dairymen’s Association. It would not function as a Real ID card or serve as a USA identifier indicating citizenship.
Applicants would have to meet the same qualification requirements as holders of traditional licenses as to training and passing tests, Naerebout said.
The state’s dairy industry employs about 4,400 on-farm, about the same number in dairy product manufacturing, and around 26,000 in supporting industries, he said.
The proposal, if passed, would help more of these employees in their work-related and other daily travel, Naerebout said. As for other agricultural production, it would allow driving farm equipment — a benefit as the sector struggles to find workers, particularly during harvest.
