A student team from the University of Idaho took top honors at the 2021 North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge held April 14-16.
The students are from the university’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Department of Animal, Veterinary and Food Sciences.
The team won a first-place platinum award in the competition.
The competition presented students with an applied dairy management challenge. Teams analyzed a commercial farm to develop a comprehensive program including recommendations for nutrition, reproduction, milking procedures, animal health, housing and financial management.
Each team of four students used its classroom education to consult with dairy operators to improve their businesses. Panels of dairy producers, veterinarians, farm-finance specialists and agribusiness professionals judged the student teams’ efforts.
University of Idaho dairy science professor Amin Ahmadzadeh coached the winning team.
“The strength of the team and their presentation was in recognizing some of the issues related to the host dairy farm, which were agreeable, in most part, with judges’ view,” he said.
“They also identified several great opportunities for the dairy, which could bring profit to the dairy in a reasonable amount of time,” he said.
The team was able to substantiate and back up its findings with graphs, data and photos, he said.
“The students’ enthusiasm and positive attitude to be a part of this valuable educational experience was the icing on the cake,” he said.
The team included pre-veterinary science major Taythen Larson of Albion, dairy science major Nicole Poxleitner of Cottonwood, animal science-production major Taylor Stephenson of Kuna and animal science-production major Sadie Hurley of Filer. The team members won $200 scholarships and plaques.
The team analyzed the Wall-Stone Holsteins dairy of De Soto, Wis. The free-stall dairy operation milks 870 cows with 22 full-time employees.
Twenty-six universities, including three teams from Canada, in five separate brackets participated in the 2021 virtual Dairy Challenge.
Two teams from the University of Idaho also took part in the 2021 virtual Western Regional Dairy Challenge in March, with both winning first-place titles.
In addition to this year’s first place at the North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge, University of Idaho agricultural economics-business major Morgan Smith of Connell, Wash., and animal science-production major Raina O’Leary-Langston of Emmet, Idaho, were members of an aggregate team that won a second-place award. They received $100 scholarships and plaques.
Previous teams from the University of Idaho have earned three first-place awards and two second-place awards at the Dairy Challenge, which was established in 2002.