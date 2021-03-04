The Idaho Senate Transportation Committee March 4 killed a driving-authorization card proposal that many in the agriculture and business communities supported.
Undocumented workers are among those who would have qualified for driving cards under Senate Bill 1132, which proposed to make the annually renewable cards available to anyone 16 or older who could verify identity, prove he or she lives in the state and pass a test.
The bill aimed in part to ensure more drivers have safety training and insurance, its purpose statement said. Cards would have had a distinguishable appearance and clear statements that they could not be used for voting, buying firearms or exercising any rights or privileges reserved for citizens.
The Idaho Dairymen’s Association and the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry were among many business groups that either testified in favor of SB 1132 at the hearing, or earlier in writing, as benefiting the larger population including an established part of the workforce. Several citizens and nonprofits also expressed support.
Jeff Neumeyer, executive vice president and general counsel with Meridian-based United Heritage Insurance, testified in favor of the bill as a means of reducing accident frequency and severity.
An Idaho Office of Performance Evaluations report said accidents involving unlicensed drivers are three times deadlier and result in an average property-damage claim $22,000 higher, and unlicensed drivers are 9.5 times more likely to flee a fatal accident.
Sixteen states offer similar driver-authorization cards.
Idaho Dairymen’s Association CEO Rick Naerebout told Capital Press a driving-authorization card program would benefit more of the industry’s workers, many of whom already are driving to and from work. It would increase safety, though not necessarily labor availability.
About half the agricultural workforce is in the country without legal status, “and it seems providing a driving-authorization card shouldn’t be a step too far in recognizing the federal government has not addressed our broken immigration system for decades and states are left with a very difficult situation,” he said. “States have authority to do this, and it would be helpful for everybody.
“These individuals are in our country and they are part of our communities,” Naerebout said.
The Idaho Sheriffs Association opposed SB 1132 as potentially forcing counties to issue a legal document — however limited in scope — to someone who cannot or does not choose to prove legal status. Other concerns included increased administrative burden without a meaningful decrease in vehicle-related incidents to which law enforcement respond.
Several committee members also expressed concerns, from potential legal and technical issues to a hesitation to get involved in federal immigration policy.
“It does warrant a really thorough look. … It does impact literally tens of thousands of people,” said committee member and Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
He said he would support establishment of an interim committee to study the issue between legislative sessions.
The committee voted down a motion to send SB 1132 to the full Senate with no recommendation. The committee instead approved a motion to hold the bill.