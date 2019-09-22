JEROME, Idaho — Idaho Milk Products cut the ribbon on the completion of a $30 million expansion, which increases its processing capacity and includes a new research and development pilot plant.
The expansion will increase processing capacity for the dairy-ingredient maker by 1 million pounds a day and support research on the application of those ingredients in foods.
The company, owned by Bettencourt and Big Sky dairies, operates the world’s largest dedicated milk protein plant. It produces more than 40 million pounds of milk protein concentrate and isolate annually, more than 55 million pounds of milk permeate and 100 million pounds of pasteurized cream.
“IMP strongly believes in research-based innovation,” Chenchaiah Marella, IMP vice president of research and product development, said during the ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Friday.
“Innovation is key to keep ahead of the competition,” he said.
The company’s dedicated supply of fresh, high-quality milk allows it to produce award-winning highly functional ingredients desired worldwide. Low-temperature processing retains the high quality of the milk the company processes, he said.
IMP’s ingredients are used in yogurt, cheese, ice cream, protein bars, breakfast foods, beverages and products aimed at sports and health nutrition and weight management.
The new research pilot plant will help IMP support its customers with state-of-the-art equipment, a product characterization lab and 1,500 square feet of processing area, Marella said.
“We will offer our customers faster response time and a higher level of confidence in formulating successful, trending products,” he said.
The pilot plant will provide the ability to work on and test ready-to-drink and ready-to-eat beverages, yogurts, ice cream and protein bars, as well as retort processing and more.
“This pilot plant assures our customers that we are committed to using our expertise formulating with proteins to help them create the most successful products possible,” Joe Henry, IMP vice president of sales and marketing, said.
“Not only do we offer award-winning dairy ingredients, we back them up with value-added service — a double win for our customers,” he said.
The expansion will allow IMP to continue meeting its customers’ expectations and additional demands for top-quality dairy ingredients, product reliability, consistency and service, the company stated.