The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners on Tuesday approved a request by the University of Idaho to purchase land central to its Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as CAFE.
In November 2021, 282 acres of agriculture college endowment land in Caldwell was sold for slightly more than $23 million, according to a press release from the Land Board.
The university had leased the land since the 1940s but sold its adjacent facility, and the land was no longer used for research farming.
The funds were placed in the land bank fund to be used for the acquisition of real property. The university sought to reinvest in land for CAFE.
The Land Board voted unanimously to approve the use of proceeds from the Caldwell property to acquire 638 acres north of Rupert currently owned by the university.
The university’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences will now use the land from the endowment and the remaining funds to construct a state-of-the-art research dairy capable of serving a 2,000-head dairy herd.
“Agriculture remains Idaho’s number-one industry with livestock production accounting for more than 60% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts,” C. Scott Green, president of the university, said in the press release.
This facility will serve students well, preparing them to work on the cutting edge of agribusiness and dairy sciences, he said.
“Economically, CAFE opens doors for U of I to receive millions of dollars in grant funding for research, unleashing new ideas and innovative solutions for Idaho’s and the nation’s dairy industry,” he added.
Idaho’s dairy industry, which ranks third in the nation for milk production, strongly supports the CAFE project. The industry has donated more than $8.5 million to the project to date.
That investment will pay dividends by integrating animal and agronomy research resulting in improved strategies for forage production and nutrient management. Research will also help develop waste management systems that create valuable byproducts like fertilizers.
The research will also help develop strategies to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions from animals, housing areas, waste systems and in-field applications, advancing the dairy industry’s nationwide net zero initiative.
The land board determined buying the property and investing in the milking infrastructure as part of the CAFE project is in the best long-term interest of the beneficiary.
This development of CAFE will yield good returns for students today and well into the future, said Gov. Brad Little.
“The important research will help the dairy producers, manufacturers and University of Idaho agricultural students and future veterinarians who will assist with the vast spectrum of research,” he said.
It will ensure the dairy industry thrives, adding to Idaho’s diverse and vibrant economy, as well as preparing students to thrive in this industry, he said.