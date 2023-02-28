BC Idaho State Capitol close (1).jpg (copy)

Idaho State Capitol

 Brad Carlson/Capital Press

The Idaho House State Affairs Committee endorsed three bills that would substantially restrict the state from doing business with companies that operate based on environmental, social and governance standards.

A company or investment fund may base decisions on ESG considerations such as how an enterprise or industry protects the environment or helps to combat climate change. How the business handles its personal and social relationships — such as with employees and customers — and its corporate governance practices are among other factors.

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

