Produce grower Fred Schreffler is one of many suppliers who have helped the Idaho Foodbank make fresh foods a bigger part of its total offerings.
“The food bank has come from a background of crackers and canned goods they can put on the shelf for weeks,” said Schreffler, co-operator of the family-owned Berry Ranch near Nampa, Idaho. “You can’t do that with zucchini, squash or sweet corn. The food bank is making great strides in their ability to manage their input and output on a timely basis.”
Idaho Foodbank President and CEO Karen Vauk said nutritious foods including fruits and vegetables, proteins, dairy and whole grains accounted for about 70% of supply in 2012. They now account for more than 85% of the supply, and half the fruits and vegetables distributed are fresh.
“We are comfortable with the target of 85-90%” partly because non-fresh foods “have their place,” she said. “Our philosophy is to make the healthy choice the easy choice.”
The food bank has “really strong relationships within the ag community including the growers,” Vauk said.
“What we’ve found over the years is that the spirit of giving back remains strong,” she said. “And during the pandemic, they were calling and asking us, ‘What do you need and what could you take?’ and offering what they could. They just reassured us during those times they would make food available.”
Vauk said the total distribution is still 37-40% above pre-pandemic levels. It peaked around 60% higher.
Idaho Foodbank’s Don Brown works with nearly 30 produce growers, plus suppliers of crops like beans, grains, peas and lentils. The food bank adds suppliers based on its needs and capability to pick up food promptly.
The Berry Ranch supplies winter and summer squash, cucumbers, sweet corn and some berries. Harvest and delivery may occur in quick succession.
“Some days we give them four pallets and some days we give them half a pallet,” said Roger Schreffler, 12, Fred’s son.
Vauk said fresh protein and dairy, with their quick expirations and fast-moving supply chains, pose challenges. “We are continuing to work with our local suppliers to explore opportunities.”
Dairy West’s Kristi Spence said that with fluid milk especially “we have the need for quick turnover due to shorter shelf life.
Dairy West represents the region's dairy families and promotes the dairy industry.
“We continue to look for ways to incorporate shelf-stable milk products into the food bank system — and also yogurt and cheese, which offer high-quality protein with a longer shelf life,” she said. “The Idaho Foodbank is a good partner and we continue to look for opportunities to best meet their needs.”