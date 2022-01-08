BOISE — Idaho’s estimated farm cash receipts for 2021 were up 9% to a record-high $8.9 billion.
Higher prices for livestock and many crops drove the increases. The previous record was $8.8 billion in 2014.
“In Idaho, ag is a growth industry,” University of Idaho agricultural economist Garth Taylor told the state Legislature’s Economic Outlook Committee Jan. 6.
A pro-agriculture Legislature enables the sector to grow faster in Idaho than many states, he said.
Taylor said a big livestock sector and diverse commodity mix that includes high-volume and high-value crops help agriculture grow in Idaho. The state ranks fifth in percentage of gross domestic product derived from ag. It is also third nationally in milk production.
Net farm income adjusted for inflation grew by 150% in Idaho and 20% nationally between 1997 and 2020, he said.
Farm gross domestic product grew 200% in Idaho and 60% nationally. Both are helped by the dairy industry’s consistent expansion and increased efficiency.
Idaho’s dairy herd and milk output continue to grow to the extent that “we need a new Chobani every two to three years” in equivalent processing capacity, Taylor said. Chobani operates a big Greek yogurt plant in Twin Falls.
Idaho livestock revenue is 6% higher than 2020 and 9% above the 10-year average, according to UI’s annual Financial Condition of Idaho Agriculture report, which he presented to the committee.
Cash receipts were up 13% from the previous year for cattle and calves to about $1.8 billion and up 3% for milk to $3.06 billion.
However, the estimated net farm income in the state dropped 8% from 2020 to 2021 because of higher expenses for fertilizer and other inputs.
Crop revenues, at an expected $3.8 billion in 2021, are up 14% from 2020 and 17% above the 10-year average, the report said.
Year-to-year gains included 21% for hay, 19% for sugar beets and 8% for potatoes. Barley and wheat receipts rose 3%.
Federal government payments to Idaho producers in fiscal 2021 were estimated at $488 million, down 41%.
However, they were 107% above the 10-year average. Idaho is estimated to have received 0.7% of total 2021 payments to U.S. agriculture.
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments were an estimated $337 million in Idaho in 2021, 69% of total federal payments. Disaster program payments were $26 million, the highest in a decade.
Taylor said that while agriculture is more volatile than the overall economy, it’s a steadier employer as production and processing continue regardless of a commodity’s price on a given day.