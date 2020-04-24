With a severe downturn in demand in restaurant and foodservice channels, dairy farmers nationwide are seeing the value of their milk plummet in a year that was supposed to bring recovery.
Processors and cooperatives are putting strict limits on milk production, but farmers are still having to dump their product. And no area of the country or segment of the industry can escape the massive downturn.
Idaho dairy farmers are “really, really nervous, anxious, stressed” facing tremendous losses, Rick Naerebout, CEO of Idaho Dairymen’s Association, said.
“The reality is the industry is going to lose dairymen in this downturn. It’s going to be severe,” he said.
Milk has been dumped in Idaho almost continuously for the past two weeks. IDA estimates 700,000 pounds to 1 million pounds a day are going down the drain, he said.
But it’s bound to get worse with the spring flush just beginning.
That typically brings a seasonal increase in milk production of 10% March through July, bumped by better weather and more animals calving, he said.
Most Idaho processors already have base programs in place to limit production, and they’re enforcing those limitations with very strict financial penalties. Sorento sent letters to its producers saying it will reduce its milk purchases by 10% beginning in May, he said.
In addition, lost restaurant sales for butter are having a negative effect on the cream market, and handlers are asking dairymen to reduce their rations to lesson cream, he said.
“If they’re not dumping now, they’re going to be. There’s no value in that market,” he said.
In a matter of three to four weeks, milk prices went from about $16 a hundredweight — about the average breakeven in Idaho — to $11 for May and June on the futures market. That will probably mean $10 or less on a producer’s milk check, down from $18 or higher, he said.
“Nearly half the milk check eroded. We’re going to have record-low milk prices,” he said.
With some handlers, that will be even lower than in the recession of 2009. The difference is there was still processor demand for milk in 2009; it didn’t have to be dumped. Now, it’s a sheer loss of demand that happened overnight and there’s no quick way to respond, he said.
It’s difficult to cull cows right now.
Some dairymen are being told there’s a two-week wait, and beef packers are experiencing a sever reduction in processing. There have been some temporary closures at processing plants, and modification for social distancing is significantly reducing the number of animals they are able to run on a daily basis, he said.
No one would venture to guess how long it will be until things get back to normal, but it won’t be soon, he said.
“It’s not going to be overnight,” he said.
More than 20 million jobs have been lost, and they’re not going to return as quickly as they disappeared. And restaurant and foodservice business is not going to bounce back when they do because people won’t have the disposable income, he said.
About 50% of cheese production and 60% of butter production is sold through restaurants and foodservice, and people eat differently at home, he said.
And it’s not just dairy that is suffering. Pick any Idaho commodity, whether its potatoes or beef or anything else, and it’s the same conversation, he said.
“We’re seeing it across the board in Idaho commodities,” he said.