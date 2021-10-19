The value of Idaho agricultural commodities rose by 4% last year as the top 10 most valuable commodities stayed the same from 2020, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reported.
Ranking 1 through 5 both years were milk, cattle and calves, potatoes, hay and wheat.
Ranking 6-10 were sugar beets, barley, corn for grain, hops and all onions.
State Statistician Randy Welk said Idaho farmers, ranchers and pasture operators typically produce the same commodities from one year to the next. Animal headcounts, acreages, yields and prices change.
Hop acreage continues to grow, and pulse acreage may shift from year to year, he said.
The state is top-ranked nationally in peppermint oil production, but its value is not high enough to break into the top 10, “which happens a lot with the specialty commodities,” he said.
Trout is included in the livestock category’s contribution to total value but is not broken out separately for 2020, as it was for 2019. Welk said NASS did not have enough reporting operations to publish results and meet disclosure rules, likely because industry participants are fewer but larger. Idaho led the U.S. in trout production in 2019.
NASS reported that for 2020, agricultural production value was $8.4 billion, up 4% from the previous year’s $8.12 billion.
From 2019 to last year, crop production rose 8% to $3.61 billion while livestock production was up by less than 1% to $4.79 billion.
In the top five commodities:
• Milk was up 4.5% to $2.99 billion, the second highest total behind 2014.
• Cattle and calf production value was down 10.2% to $1.25 billion.
• Potato value was down 6.1% to $981 million.
• Values for hay and wheat were up 2.2% and 15.9%, respectively.
In the sixth through 10th spots, production value from 2019 to 2020 was up 1.8% for sugar beets, down 2.2% for barley, down 11.5% for grain corn, up 11.7% for hops and up 3.8% for onions.
