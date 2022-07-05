The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said it will accept grant applications through Aug. 31 from dairies, feedlots and other concentrated animal feeding operations through a new program that pays for improvements.
The department received $5 million this year for the CAFO Improvement Fund. The money comes from the state general fund, which comes from income and sales taxes.
The new program was prompted by House Bill 559, which the Legislature passed this year. The program seeks to fund environmental projects that improve management of livestock byproduct, waste, nutrients and water.
The legislation’s purpose statement said that since CAFOs do not discharge into water bodies directly, they are not eligible for the state’s Agricultural Best Management Practices Fund — for which lawmakers also increased funding this year. That five-year-old program supports farm and ranch projects that reduce pollution in high-priority watersheds.
The department said concentrated animal feeding operation projects to be funded by the new program are not eligible for federal grants under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act.
The agency said funds from the new program can be used to help the feeding operation protect or improve air, water or soil quality, or to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Managing manure and nutrients is an emphasis.
It offers the grants in partnership with the state Department of Agriculture, which works with operators to develop nutrient management plans.
Environmental Quality said successful grant applicants must comply with a current nutrient management plan. They must have at least 40% of the project cost funded by other sources and demonstrate how improvements will be maintained.
The projects must start within a year of the award and conclude within three years. Owners of multiple facilities can submit separate applications, but awards are limited to $1 million per owner or partnership.
A committee will review and prioritize applications.