Jersey cows feed at a dairy near Gooding, Idaho. Idaho dairymen have until Aug. 31 to apply for state CAFO improvement grants.

Idaho dairy operators have until Aug. 31 to apply for concentrated animal feeding operation improvement grants through the state Department of Environmental Quality.

Fewer applications and smaller projects could be seen compared to 2022, the program’s first year, said Rick Naerebout, Idaho Dairymen’s Association president and CEO.

Idaho Dairymen’s Association CEO Rick Naerebout
