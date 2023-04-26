Dairy farmers and processors have been calling for reform to Federal Milk Marketing Orders for years, and things are finally moving in that direction.
Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and International Dairy Foods Association have each petitioned USDA for a hearing to update make allowances — the cost of manufacturing milk into a product — in FMMOs.
The make allowance is used in the milk pricing formula.
“These proposals make a very clear argument that it’s been a considerable time … since manufacturing costs were changed,” said Chris Wolf, an economics professor at Cornell University.
Make allowances were last updated in 2008 based on data from 2006.
The groups also propose conducting regular audited cost studies and more frequent updates to make allowances, he said during a Center for Dairy Excellence webinar on April 26.
In addition, National Milk Producers Federation is expected to submit a proposal to USDA soon, which would contain a lot more issues. Those would include changes to different aspects of pricing formulas as well as updating manufacturing allowances and regular cost studies, he said.
NMPF’s arguments for a hearing on broader issues is that changing the make allowance without addressing other issues would have a detrimental effect on the price paid to farmers, at least in the short term, he said.
Updating make allowances almost certainly means they’re going to get higher – which, all things being equal, results in lower farm milk prices, he said.
Since October 2008, make allowances have been at about 20 cents a pound for cheese and dry whey and about 17 cents pound for butter and nonfat dry milk, he said.
“And they haven’t, obviously, changed since that period … but of course costs have changed,” he said.
Energy prices and labor costs have increased greatly, he said.
“On the other hand, efficiency and productivity of new plants have also increased,” he said.
One of things that will need to be considered is whether the make allowance should be set at the average price of manufacturing and the implications of that.
A study on manufacturing costs by Mark Stephenson, recently retired director of dairy policy analysis at the University of Wisconsin, found a wide range of cost production among different facilities. For example the cost of manufacturing cheese ranged from about 14 cents a pound to 38 cents pound.
If the processor’s manufacturing cost is less than the make allowance, it could pay a higher price for milk, make a profit or do a little of both. If the cost is more than the make allowance, a processor is either going to make up the difference in the price of his sales margin or blend income from other sources.
A processor other than Class I fluid milk could also depool his milk from the order and not pay the minimum mil price or in the worst case scenario cease manufacturing or exit the industry, he said.
The hypothesized effect of a higher make allowance would be it’s going to result in higher processing returns and lower returns to farmers in the short term. In the longer turn, a higher processing return could mean plants want more milk, which would drive the farm milk price, he said.
“We need a system that works for all of the players in the supply chain … and to the extent it doesn’t at the current time that’s certainly a strong argument for doing something about it,” he said.
