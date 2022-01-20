Sheep dairy processors say moving from direct-to-customer marketing to working with a distributor can be challenging, but if done right it can open new opportunities.
In a panel discussion during the Dairy Sheep Association of North America's symposium this week, two longtime processors and a pair of cheese distributors shared advice with dairy farmers who make sheep cheese and yogurt on how to get started in distribution.
Liam Callahan, co-founder, cheesemaker and CEO of Bellwether Farms in Sonoma, Calif. — one of the nation's two largest sheep dairy processors — said he thinks a great way to start in distribution is by first building a direct-to-consumer following, then getting to know local chefs.
Bellwether Farms started in this way in 1990, selling cheese at farmers markets and then expanding to work with specialty chefs.
Callahan said it soon became impractical to haul product around in a van or SUV.
"We just needed people with more trucks than we had," he said.
He sought a distributor.
It helped that Bellwether Farms already had chefs asking for his product.
"One thing you're going to learn pretty quickly with distributors is if they don't have a customer who's asking for you, they're not likely to bring your product in," said Callahan. "If you have a chef on your side, it really greases your wheels. I can't emphasize that enough."
Breaking into retail, Callahan said, is more challenging.
Callahan said it's crucial for producers to understand retail pricing. Most distributors have a 20% to 25% margin. If a farm sells a product to a distributor for $1, the distributor may sell it at $1.25. The retailer is likely to double that, selling the product for $2.25 or $2.50.
Allyson Brennan, national sales and marketing manager for Old Chatham Creamery in New York — another of the largest sheep dairy processors in the U.S. — agreed with Callahan, adding that processors should also build in promotional and advertising expenses.
"If you don't build that into your final pricing, it's going to come back to bite you," said Brennan.
Callahan and Brennan both said one of the biggest challenges is logistics: coordinating trucking and pallets, temperature control, tracking packages and meeting regulatory requirements.
"It's a steep learning curve," said Callahan. "And it's only really gotten steeper as some of the food safety requirements have continued to build."
Brennan, of Old Chatham Creamery, advises processors to research which distributors are the best fit for their operation and product lines.
"We did our research and found the right partners to work with," said Brennan.
Brennan also warns processors to be prepared for the massive amount of paperwork that accompanies working with a distributor, especially a large-scale distributor.
Husband and wife Eric Casella and Nora Granger, co-owners of Counter Cheese Caves, a South Carolina-based cheese distribution company, also offered producers advice.
Casella said he is most likely to take on a new cheesemaker who ships him samples that are packaged in a professional, attractive and food-safe manner.
Granger, his wife, said farmer-cheesemakers should prepare a simple, memorable elevator pitch for their product that distributors can use when talking to retailers.
"As much of that simple, stay-in-your-brain knowledge as you can convey is great," she said.