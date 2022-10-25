Rep. Troy A. Carter, Sr., D-La., and 30 other members of Congress are calling on USDA to make soy milk available in schools, saying large numbers of minority children are lactose intolerant.
They are also requesting the equity commission at USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service reassess the milk program and provide a new civil rights impact analysis.
In a letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, the legislators said the rate of lactose intolerance in minority communities is startlingly high.
Citing information from Boston Children’s Hospital, they said lactose intolerance affects 65% of Latino students, 75% of Black students and 90% of Asian students.
“These children experience a number of adverse health effects simply because, in practice, dairy is the only type of milk offered in schools,” the lawmakers said.
“Many kids may not make the connection between consumption of the product and their feelings of discomfort and even illness,” they said.
Currently, school children who suffer adverse reactions from cow’s milk must produce a doctor’s note if they choose not to accept traditional milk with their lunch, this is in part due to Congress’ “milk note” requirement, the lawmakers said.
“This requirement is an issue of equity as it places an unfair burden squarely on minority children,” they said.
According to USDA, its final rule on fluid milk substitutions allows schools to provide a milk substitute in response to a written request from a physician, parent or guardian. The school does not have to comply with such a request.
Lactose-intolerance causes a range of health effects, from stomach pains to severe bloating to gas and diarrhea to even exacerbated asthma symptoms, the lawmakers said.
“This makes learning more difficult for kids, and that should be unacceptable to us all,” they said.
While USDA has referenced the benefits of lactose-free milk to address the needs of lactose intolerant children, some still emphasize that consuming lactose-free milk may cause an allergic reaction, they said
A 20-year study (in the UK) released in 2021 shows dairy has now surpassed soy, wheat and nuts as the top food allergy and leading cause of anaphylaxis in children under 16, they said.
“Our inattention to the health effects of lactose-intolerance and dairy allergies combined with the near-exclusive offering of dairy to minority students is a textbook example of dietary racism. There would be reprisals if the United States were to put a product on the trays of White kids that caused potentially widespread adverse reactions,” they said.
Children who cannot safely or comfortably consume dairy are being forced to accept containers of cow’s milk on their lunch trays by schools who fear losing funding because USDA only reimburses them for beverages at the “milk rate,” the lawmakers said.
According to USDA, its final rule on fluid milk substitutions allows reimbursement if the non-dairy substitute meets UDA’s nutrition standards.
In an email response to Capital Press, National Milk Producers Federation said dairy offers a unique nutritional package that isn’t duplicated by other beverages, making it critical that dairy be supported in school nutrition programs.
“Numerous congressional letters are written on a wide range of topics. We will continue to advocate for the unique value school milk provides children, regardless of who’s writing what to whom,” said Alan Bjerga, National Milk’s senior vice president of communications.
