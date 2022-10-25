Rep. Troy A. Carter.jpg

Rep. Troy A. Carter, Sr., D-La., and 30 other members of Congress are calling on USDA to make soy milk available in schools, saying large numbers of minority children are lactose intolerant.

They are also requesting the equity commission at USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service reassess the milk program and provide a new civil rights impact analysis.

