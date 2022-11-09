Challenge butter

Challenge is the best selling brand of butter in the West.

Butter demand has been strong over the past two years, but the business has a distinct seasonality, according to an industry insider.

With people baking, cooking and entertaining for the holidays, butter sales in the fourth quarter represent about 35% of annual sales for Challenge Dairy Products, said John P. Hvizda, senior vice president of retail and private brands for Challenge.

