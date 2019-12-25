TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Dairy farmers are likely to respond to a long-awaited rebound in milk prices by adding cows to the national herd.
U.S. milk-supply models show that producers tend to expand cow numbers when income over feed costs is $11.50 per hundredweight or more, and margins topped that mark in June, James Carr, West Coast dairy director for INTL FCStone, said.
In Idaho, the mailbox milk price is in the $21 range and feed costs are probably just over $9, he said.
Margins were in a mediocre range earlier this year, and U.S. cow numbers dropped as producers tried to shore up cash flow, he said.
While Idaho’s cow count was up 19,000 head in November year over year, the milk cow herd nationwide was down 27,000 head, according to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
But with higher milk prices, Carr expects cow numbers to grow over the next three or four months.
“We should have some strong production in the U.S.,” he said.
Production will be constrained in the first quarter of next year but is expected to move higher in the second and third quarters, he said.
Income over feed costs is also improving in the EU, Australia and New Zealand, and he expects milk production to increase in the EU and New Zealand. Drought in Australia will probably keep a lid on production there, he said.
Currently, prices for manufacturing milk in the U.S. are significantly higher than in the rest of the world but they should start to align as they weaken in the U.S. and strengthen in other regions, he said.
Restrained production growth globally and good demand should support milk prices through the first quarter of 2020, but they’re likely to weaken in the second and third quarter as production moves higher, he said.
On the product side, U.S. prices for fresh American-style cheese have been high the last three or four months due to strong sales of mozzarella cheese that left less milk for cheddar production, some other production issues and good demand, he said.
Stocks of all U.S. cheeses have been below year-earlier levels for most of the year, but they are expected to recover into 2020 before drawing down seasonally, he said.
Butter stocks are normal, and he doesn’t see anything to pressure prices. But global milk powder stocks are in a critical area of stocks to use, and any hiccup will send prices higher, he said.
U.S. and global powder stocks are forecast at low levels in 2020, and prices are already expected to move a little higher, he said.
“In general, I think it’s going to be a volatile year but a decent year” for U.S. producers, he said.
“There’ll be opportunities to lock in good profits but also times where we drop below breakeven,” he said.