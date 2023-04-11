Dairy cattle

The spring flush of milk production will depress prices.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press File

As temperatures rise and days lengthen, the spring flush in U.S. dairy herds will produce excess milk and put pressure on prices.

U.S. milk production in February totaled 17.7 billion pounds, up 0.8% year over year. USDA will release March milk production on April 19.

