Farmgate milk prices have followed dairy commodity prices higher worldwide. But the rising cost of inputs, lack of labor, unfavorable weather and variable feed quality continue to limit milk production, according to a new report by Rabobank.
Inflationary pressure is running rampant around the world, with a worsening outlook, RaboResearch analysts said in their Dairy Quarterly report.
“Dairy commodities will stay elevated through midyear amid the constrained supply. The longer-term outlook hinges upon consumer behavior and normalized market conditions, both being very unpredictable,” they said.
Even before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, global dairy commodity prices were soaring due to a supply shortfall. As the shortfalls are unlikely to go away in the near term, Rabobank expects milk production in the Big-7 exporting regions to decline 0.7% year over year versus last year’s high comparables in the first half of 2022.
In addition, the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates an already high-cost situation, the analysts said.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine presents significant upside price risks for energy, fertilizer and agricultural commodities, which will have a spillover impact on feed costs, feed availability and ultimately on dairy commodity prices and farmgate milk prices,” they said.
Russia supplies about 40% of Europe’s natural gas, a key ingredient in the production of nitrogen-based fertilizers. Russia and Ukraine account for 28% of global wheat exports, 18% of corn exports and 30% of barley exports, the analysts said.
“The global commodity markets are already tight as other regions battle drought, rising fertilizer costs and falling yields and acreage,” they said.
There would also be implications for dairy products if China were to support Russia, risking sanctions that would apply to 25% of global dairy demand.
Under that scenario, New Zealand would seek an alternative market for nearly 40% of its dairy exports. Sanctions on China would also affect U.S. and European exports of dry whey, 336,000 metric tons and 292,000 metric tons, respectively, as well as other dairy exports, they said.
“This would be a dire situation for China and its trading partners, hopefully preventing it from coming to fruition,” the analysts said.
Here in the U.S., dairy exports were up 11% year over year in 2021. Port congestion will likely continue to improve, but elevated costs and delays are likely to remain a factor in 2022. The strong exports of the past two years have been largely due to gains in Mexico and China, and similar year-over-year growth may not be sustainable, they said.
On the milk production side, milk prices have been high enough to stop the accelerated culling that reduced the U.S. herd by 133,000 head between May 2021 and January 2022.
“Class III and IV milk prices — both above USD 22/cwt. (hundredweight) — are profitable, but a major response is unlikely,” the analysts said.
Producers face a growing list of barriers that will hinder any major rebound in milk production growth, including a low inventory of replacement heifers and persistent limitations on milk shipments in the form of base programs and tiered pricing.
“These programs now may be a result of limited processing capacity stemming from plant staffing shortages or limited hauling availability due to driver shortages. Plans for new processing plants announced last year are being pushed back and will not lead to major capacity increases this year,” the analysts said.
Those factors combined with environmental pressure, labor challenges and ongoing cost inflation will keep milk production flat through the first half of the year, they said.