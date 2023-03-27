Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press (copy)

Analysts say producer milk prices are down from 2022 highs, but feed prices remain near record.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

From dairy farmers through to consumers, all participants in the dairy chain are being squeezed, analysts say.

Producers’ milk prices have tumbled from lofty levels in 2022, while feed prices remain at record highs. Dairy processors and cooperatives are discounting products — made with expensive milk — to clear markets, and consumers are being constrained by inflation and rising interest rates.

