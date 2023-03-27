From dairy farmers through to consumers, all participants in the dairy chain are being squeezed, analysts say.
Producers’ milk prices have tumbled from lofty levels in 2022, while feed prices remain at record highs. Dairy processors and cooperatives are discounting products — made with expensive milk — to clear markets, and consumers are being constrained by inflation and rising interest rates.
On-farm pressure has escalated the rate of dairy cow culling, a little more milk and a little less demand have weakened dairy product prices and there are increased signs that household consumption is likely to continue deteriorating over the next couple of months, according to Rabobank analysts.
Milk production from the Big 7 dairy export regions is expected to grow only 0.7% year over year in 2023, after declining 0.9% in 2022.
“Slower growth is attributed to increased culling in the U.S. and weather-related production problems in New Zealand, Brazil and Argentina,” the analysts said in their latest Dairy Quarterly report.
In addition, there is a downside risk to European production in the second half of the year, primarily due to lower milk prices.
Global dairy trade in 2022 was better than expected despite China’s retreat form the market, but it was down 1.5% in volume year over year.
“Lower global cheese, milk powder and whey prices year-on-year are expected to support exports. Still, much depends on internal Chinese policies and broader demand resilience to support dairy product prices in 2023,” the analysts said.
Here in the U.S., milk production is forecast to increase 1.1% year over year in 2023, but a critical wildcard will be cow numbers in the coming months.
“Farmer sentiment has recently shifted the herd management strategy, with lower milk prices spurring farmers to cull unprofitable animals,” the analysts said.
Higher weekly dairy slaughter rates were reported throughout the first two months of 2023. The herd is expected to be on par or below last year’s level by the second quarter, making gains in milk production highly dependent of increased production per cow.
Milk per cow has trended lower than the long-term average 1% growth rate in recent months, and per cow production growth is weaker even over the easy-to-overcome rates in 2022. But at this point, the analysts expect milk production to exceed year-earlier levels every month this year.
But feed costs are expected to remain high, keeping cost of production elevated this year and causing tight margins at current milk prices.
As for demand, U.S. consumers continue to face significantly higher dairy product prices. The December consumer price index for dairy products was up 15.3% year over years, although it was down 0.3% from November.
U.S. dairy exports set another record high in both volume and value in 2022, with record volumes of cheese, whey and lactose.
“Export volume was especially notable considering shipping and logistics challenges encountered throughout much of the year,” the analysts said.
Global buyers will continue to turn to the U.S. for product this year, with 2023 exports expected to remain consistent versus the previous year.
