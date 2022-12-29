High feed costs pressured dairy farmers in 2022 and show no sign of backing off in the coming year even as milk prices decrease, a consultant says.
Feed represents about half of a dairy’s input costs.
DNMCmilk, a dairy consultant company, is focused on managing feed costs whether they are high or low, said Steve Martin, founder of the company.
“Our goals looking into the new year as we reflect on 2022 would be preserving margin,” he said during the latest “DairyLivestream” webinar.
Producers’ ingredient contracts have run out in the last 90 to 120 days, and they’re experiencing significant increases in input costs. The last piece of that is when producers run out of 2021 corn silage, and most of his clients are either already on the 2022 silage crop or transitioning to it, he said.
“So we’re changing prices within our formulation models,” he said.
That’s taking prices up drastically, 50% higher on some key forages that are a high percentage of the ration. The cost of dry matter per pound that used to be about 10 cents is now 16 to 17 cents, he said.
A dairy getting good milk is going to feed a cow about 55 pounds of dry matter. That’s an $8 to $9 feed cost, he said.
“It’s just new ground for us in the industry. We’ve got to figure it out … ,” he said.
The cow’s biology is the same, and it needs the same nutrients to make milk, he said.
Farmers can’t really control the milk price, but the industry can be thoughtful and creative and increase its flexibility on feed inputs, he said.
“We all have our favorite ingredient that we like to feed, and I think right now our biases toward the way we like to feed cows may get challenged in 2023,” he said.
The principle his company is going to preach is cows have requirements for nutrients, not ingredients, he said. Cottonseed and alfalfa hay are two good examples, he said.
Cottonseed, which has been selling for $500 a ton, has been drifting down in the dairy ration. Maybe it’s not even worth having a commodity bay for it on the dairy, he said.
“So now maybe it’s time to take a leap, the emotional leap for some people, to take it out,” he said.
Feeding less alfalfa hay is also a trend in the industry, he said.
“Out West, that’s a very important thing to think about as it relates to the water requirement to grow alfalfa,” he said.
But it could also be that there are byproducts and roughages in local areas that can supply the same nutrients, he said.
“We’re just trying to look at the managing higher input cost … and using a lot of linear programming in the models to make sure we’re feeding cows right for as low possible cost as we can figure out how to do it,” he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.