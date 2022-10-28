The Consumer Price Index for dairy products in September was up 15.9% year over year, which is weighing on domestic demand.
Domestic commercial disappearance of total milk solids is flat compared with a year earlier, according to Rabobank analysts.
“Exceptional milk and dairy product prices during the first half of 2022 continue to be passed through to the consumer, albeit at a slower pace,” they said in their latest North American Agribusiness Review.
In addition to high milk prices and inflation, tight U.S. butter stocks are contributing to higher retail prices for dairy consumers.
U.S. butter production through August was down 2.2% year over year, and August butter stocks were down 22% from a year earlier. The spot price for butter on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange topped $3.20 a pound in mid-October and is likely to stay above $3 a pound, the analysts said.
While domestic demand for dairy is flat, U.S. dairy exports were up 5.4% year over year in August and are 3.1% higher year over year through August.
“Robust exports keep U.S. product stocks from becoming too burdensome and buoying spot dairy product prices,” the analysts said.
However, U.S. milk prices are forecast lower through the rest of the year after peaking in the second quarter. The weakness in the dry whey price, from 79 cents a pound in March to 49 cents in August, accounts for a $1.80 a hundredweight decrease in the Class III milk price, they said.
Rabobank forecast average fourth-quarter Class III and Class IV prices at $20.90 a hundredweight and $23.00 a hundredweight, respectively.
On the milk production front, third quarter production was 1.2% higher year over year, driven by a 1.6% gain in milk per cow.
September milk production was up 1.5% year over year with more cows than a year earlier for the first time in 2022.
Rabobank forecast a 1.4% year over year increase in milk production in the fourth quarter and a 1.3% year over year increase in 2023.
