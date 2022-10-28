Dairy cows

Cows feed at a Wendell, Idaho, dairy. Higher consumer prices are pressuring demand for dairy products, analysts say.

 Capital Press File

The Consumer Price Index for dairy products in September was up 15.9% year over year, which is weighing on domestic demand.

Domestic commercial disappearance of total milk solids is flat compared with a year earlier, according to Rabobank analysts.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you