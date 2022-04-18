USDA is forecasting Class III milk prices will average $24.05 per hundredweight for 2022, but costs are rising and that leaves the outlook for farmers' profitability in limbo.
On average, milk prices are covering costs, but labor, energy, inputs, everything on the cost side is putting pressure on margins, said Ben Laine, a dairy economist with Rabobank.
“It’s going to be an environment of active risk management and just operational strategic management” for the foreseeable future, he said during the latest “DairyLiveStream” podcast.
Conversations with dairy producers are all about managing risks and the high cost of everything — feed, fuel, fertilizer, labor and parts, said Sam Miller, managing director of agricultural banking at BMO Harris Bank.
Milk prices are covering costs for now. The question is how long does “for now” last, he said.
The good news is dairies had some good years with milk prices and government payments related to the pandemic and trade mitigation, he said.
“That really helped liquidity and helped strengthen balance sheets,” he said.
Working capital positions and balance sheet positions are the strongest they’ve been in a number of years, he said.
While milk revenue is currently covering costs, the risk ahead is on both the income side and the expense side, he said.
“That margin is going to compress at some point in time. Either milk prices will come down or the cost structure will continue to increase,” he said.
Petroleum prices will eventually come down, bringing down fertilizer and feed costs. But other costs such as labor, parts and equipment aren’t likely to come down, he said.
“So keeping an eye on margins, managing price risk is as critical as it’s ever been and frankly more challenging when you’ve got the volatility on both sides of the equation,” he said.
Feed costs per hundredweight of milk were up 12% in 2021 year over year. Fuel and utilities were up more than 20%. Labor costs increased and total operating costs were up 6%, said Chris Wolf, an agricultural economist at Cornell University.
“That was prior to the recent spikes that we’ve seen in some of these things related to the international events,” he said.
Income over feed costs is pretty decent right now. But the increases in other expenses mean those margins aren’t as healthy as they would appear, he said.
Rising interest rates and international events such as natural disasters and man-made conflicts like the war in Ukraine are other sources of uncertainty, he said.
Miller said it could end up being a pretty good year with milk prices, especially if producers pre-purchased inputs.
But at some point, milk prices are going to correct. And a correction in expenses won’t happen until after milk prices correct. Producers should prepare for lower milk prices while revenue is positive, he said.
“First off, it’s building up working capital. So if you’ve got accounts, get them cleaned up. Be on pre-pay and be on early-pay instead of having accounts payable,” he said.
Secondly, producers should pay down lines of credit so they’ve got that availability and then build up the rest of their working capital so they have a cushion. With the high cost of labor, they should also build labor efficiency or automation into their operation, if possible, he said.