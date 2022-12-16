Hay growers enjoyed higher prices in 2022 but also faced increased costs for fertilizer and other inputs, as well as general inflationary pressure.
Looking ahead, the University of Idaho covered production, demand and price outlook in its annual Ag Outlook webinar Dec. 14.
Alfalfa hay production in Idaho was up almost 12% in 2022 year over year but only about 1% above the five-year average. Idaho harvested 4.4 million tons, making it the largest alfalfa hay producer in the nation, said Reed Findley, extension educator for Bingham County.
Nationwide, alfalfa production was down slightly from 2021 but down 5.6% from the five-year average. The total production of alfalfa and other hay in the U.S. was the smallest since the 1960s. Production is expected to increase in 2023, but it’s going to take more than one year to resupply stocks, he said.
Idaho’s “all hay” stocks on May 1 were up 29% year over year, but those stocks were down significantly in the rest of the West
Stocks in the states around Idaho were “pretty much drained, and that’s one of the reasons our price did go up,” he said.
All hay supplies are projected to increase in 2023.
“So that will put possibly just a little bit of downward pressure on price going forward,” he said.
“Other hay” acres are steady in Idaho, but production was down nationally — reflecting the drought impact on pasture and grass hay. In addition, high input costs and interest rates could dampen hay plantings despite higher hay values, he said.
On the demand side, the “all hay” disappearance is expected to increase in 2023, he said.
“So we will be eating up more of our hay stocks as we go forward,” he said.
On the trade front, the U.S. only exports 2% to 3% of production, but western states export 10% of production. So exports are fairly important in Idaho, contributing to value and helping to put a bottom to the price of alfalfa hay, he said.
Corn supply and price also affect hay markets, and the supply of corn in 2023 is supposed to increase and prices are expected to decrease. That’s going to impact hay markets because California dairy producers can change their rations, using more corn and less hay, he said.
Milk prices also play an important role, and they’re at the upper range of dairy farmers’ breakeven at around $18 per hundredweight. That bodes well for hay growers, he said.
Markets for lower quality hay is affected by range and pasture conditions and those conditions were abysmal in 2022. They’ve improved somewhat with fall rain and now snow, however, he said.
Beef cattle numbers also play a role in hay markets, and beef cows numbers are down 3.1% in the U.S. from the five-year average.
“We don’t like to see that because that means there is less cows that are ... needing to be fed,” he said.
Hay prices were fairly high in 2022. The average monthly price for alfalfa hay in the U.S. has been about $275 a ton since July, but it’ll be hard pressed to be above $250 going forward, he said.
“So right now is the time to probably get out there and work hard to get it sold,” he said.
