Rising milk production in the face of pandemic uncertainties has dairy economist at the University of Wisconsin advising dairy farmers to take a hard look at risk-management options for the upcoming year.
There are a couple of disturbing trends, Bob Cropp, dairy economist with the university, said in the latest “Dairy Situation and Outlook” podcast.
The number of milk cows in September was 33,000 head higher year over year, and production per cow was up 2% in response to quite an improvement in milk prices, he said.
Two percent more milk is “a very strong increase,” he said.
U.S. milk production was up 2.3% in September year over year, according to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
“I think it’s going to be important for us to keep thinking a little bit about how does all this demand start to expose itself,” Mark Stephenson, fellow economist at the university, said.
The European Union has been well up in production, too – up 2%, he said.
“That’s a lot of milk on export markets, and we’ve got to have some demand for that product if we’re going to produce like this,” he said.
USDA is forecasting slight growth in the cow herd next year with production per cow up 1.4%. But even 1.4% more milk is going to require good domestic sales or exports, and there are still so many uncertainties, Cropp said.
“We don’t know where this virus situation is going to end,” he said.
While near-term futures for Class III milk are up over $21 a hundredweight, they drop into the high $16s by February and stay there for the first half of the year.
If COVID-19 is under control in the second half of the year, there could be some rally in those milk prices, he said.
“But until that happens, we still have schools down, we have conventions down, we don’t want people in the football stands. The economy’s being affected, domestic (and) worldwide,” he said.
So there’s a question of how strong exports could be, and there’s a lot of uncertainty, he said.
In addition to that uncertainty, soybean futures contracts are over $10.50 a bushel for a number of months, and corn contract are over $4 a bushel, Stephenson said.
“The margins are certainly chasing milk prices,” he said.
Class III prices have been increasing rapidly but so too have feed prices, he said.
Even though the economists aren’t expecting Dairy Margin Coverage program payments often in 2021 and nothing like this year, there will likely be payments at the $9.50 margin coverage level in the first half, he said.
Cropp agreed, saying producers should seriously consider enrolling in the program.
USDA has lowered production forecasts for both corn and soybeans, soybean stocks are a lot lower and hay prices are up slightly. If Class III milk is in the $16s, there could be some payments, he said.
With higher feed cost, more milk production and uncertain markets, producers should look for opportunities to cover their risks. That might be through the Dairy Revenue Protection program or hedging prices with options or futures, Stephenson said.
“Think about your risk protection. I don’t think we’re done with this yet,” he said.