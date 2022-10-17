Eleven public interest and environmental justice groups led by Food and Water Watch are suing the Environmental Protection Agency for its failure to respond to a petition urging the agency to strengthen rules regulating discharges from confined animal feeding operations.
In March 2017, more than 30 groups petitioned EPA to strengthen its regulatory approach to CAFOs, recommending specific actions the agency should take to ensure all discharging facilities are subject to Clean Water Act permits and that those permits sufficiently protect water quality.
“It has been well over five years since petitioners filed the petition, yet EPA has failed to respond,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit, filed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, alleges EPA’s unjustified failure to act exceeds any rule of reason and violates the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires agencies to respond within a reasonable time.
“Critically, EPA’s delay is perpetuating the ongoing harm that unchecked CAFO water pollution inflicts on petitioners, their members and communities across the country,” the lawsuit states.
The groups are asking the court to order EPA to respond to the petition within 90 days and to ensure a complete response.
The lawsuit states the Clean Water Act defines CAFOs as “point sources” of pollution, which should require CAFOs to follow discharge permits that restrict their pollution discharges into rivers and streams. But under EPA's regulations, only a small fraction of CAFOs have the required permits.
The lawsuit alleges the permits that do exist are weak and don’t adequately protect water quality and that EPA's failed approach has led to widespread pollution in waterways and communities across the country.
"This petition provided EPA with a roadmap for how it must finally regulate factory farms as required under the Clean Water Act and explained why action is critical,” said Tarah Heinzen, Food and Water Watch legal director.
EPA's refusal to even answer simply confirms it will not hold the industry accountable without legal and public pressure, she said.
“We will not let EPA continue to delay while factory farms pollute with impunity, endangering public health and fouling our rivers and streams across the country," she said.
The Center for Food Safety was party to the 2017 petition and joined the lawsuit.
"Our members have to live with the consequences of confining thousands of animals in one place and factory farms' outdated methods of manure management — the result is lower quality of life, illnesses and environmental destruction," said Amy van Saun, senior attorney with the center.
"EPA must answer our call to update its regulations and be accountable to the people who disproportionately suffer from factory farming and the waters we all rely on for life," she said.
