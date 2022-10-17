sm environmental protection agency 4.jpg EPA

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Eleven public interest and environmental justice groups led by Food and Water Watch are suing the Environmental Protection Agency for its failure to respond to a petition urging the agency to strengthen rules regulating discharges from confined animal feeding operations.

In March 2017, more than 30 groups petitioned EPA to strengthen its regulatory approach to CAFOs, recommending specific actions the agency should take to ensure all discharging facilities are subject to Clean Water Act permits and that those permits sufficiently protect  water quality.

