RUPERT, Idaho – Ground has finally been broken for the much-anticipated research dairy – the largest in the U.S. -- that can take Idaho’s dairy producers sustainably into the future.
“This really is an historic event,” said Mark McGuire, University of Idaho associate dean and director of the Idaho Agriculture Experiment Station.
The university knew there was a need for a research dairy in southern Idaho. Dairymen and Idaho Dairymen’s Association led the effort, and the university responded, he said.
Dairy is a progressive force that wants answers and solutions. The research dairy has been a long time coming, and the university’s partnership with dairy producers led to success, he said.
“It’s nice to be moving dirt,” he said.
The research dairy will be the main component of the university $45 million Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, said Michael Parrella, dean of the university’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
“Today is certainly a significant milestone for the research dairy,” he said.
Dairy research by universities around the country is making great progress. But that research is on a small scale, about 100 cows, he said.
“They are not going to be able to do the work that we’ll be able to do here,” he said.
The commercial-scale dairy will be built on a 640-ace demonstration farm conducting environmental research and will have the capacity of up to 2,000 cows. Its research will have a unique focus on the arid West, where herd sizes are especially large and operations face unique challenges, such as water constraints.
“We expect this facility to be a mecca,” bringing in other researchers, student and research funding, he said.
Research will address environmental impacts of dairies on water quality and efficiency, as well as nutrient management and soil health. It will be an intersection of animal agriculture and crop agriculture, he said.
Dairy producers came to the university to drive the impetus and need for the facility, he said.
“I don’t look at this as a U of I project; I look at this as a partnership,” he said.
Rick Naerebout, CEO of Idaho Dairymen’s Association, said the foundation of a research dairy unique to Idaho was laid by dairy producers Mike Quesnell and Bill Stouder (now deceased), who saw the need for environmental research.
“This is a huge moment for us,” he said.
The U.S. dairy industry has committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. It’s no secret Idaho’s dairy industry doesn’t have a clue on how to get there. The research dairy is going to be a key figure helping the industry out, he said.
“After two decades of talking about this project … we’re going to move dirt,” he said.
The research dairy is expected to be completed in 2023 and to begin milking cows in 2024.
The dairy is a partnership between the university, Idaho Dairymen’s Association – which has led the effort for more than 15 years – and the state, with each contributing funding.
Other agriculture groups, processors and individuals have contributed or committed funding for the larger Center for Agriculture, Food and Environment. CAFE includes an education and outreach center in Jerome and food science efforts in partnership with the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.