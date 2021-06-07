SALEM — Like mother, like daughter.
Gracie Krahn, 19, was crowned the 2021-22 Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador on May 31. She follows in the footsteps of her mother, Amy Krahn, who was crowned in 1996.
Oregon Dairy Women, a nonprofit volunteer organization, started the Dairy Princess Ambassador program in 1959 to advocate for Oregon’s dairy industry. The Dairy Princess Ambassador travels around the state giving presentations at schools, fairs and other community events, highlighting dairy products, farming and nutritional benefits.
It is the first time in the 62-year history of the program a mother-daughter duo have served in the position, said Jessica Jansen, president of the Oregon Dairy Women.
“I think it’s really neat,” Jansen said. “It shows that multi-generational aspect of dairy farming, and being involved in the dairy community.”
For the Krahn family, dairy farming runs deep. Both Amy Krahn and her husband, Ben, were raised on dairies in Oregon and Wisconsin, respectively. In 2010, they purchased a 5-acre farm in Albany, Ore. where they milk a dozen cows and bottle their own line of non-homogenized, or “creamline,” milk.
The farm is partly a means to support their daughters’ passion for show animals. Gracie Krahn and her younger sister, Clancey, have competed in showmanship events from Madison, Wis., to Louisville, Ky. They raise their animals on the farm, and are directly responsible for their day-to-day care.
Gracie graduated from Santiam Christian High School last year, and is now attending Linn-Benton Community College, where she studies animal sciences. She was also previously crowned the 62nd National Jersey Queen by the American Jersey Cattle Association in early 2020 — another post whose duties include dairy advocacy and education.
Upon being crowned Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador, Krahn received $3,000 in scholarships. She was one of five county dairy princess ambassadors vying for the state title.
Bella Giraud, of Benton County, was named Alternate Dairy Princess Ambassador and will assist in promotional events for the coming year.
The Oregon Dairy Women have also named this year’s incoming country dairy princess ambassadors, all of whom will compete next spring for the state crown. They are:
• Jess Hewitt, Clackamas County.
• Krisarah Nygren, Linn and Benton counties.
• Mariana Llamas, Tillamook County.
• Mia Berry, Washington County.
• Hanna VanDeWalle, Yamhill and Polk counties.