Agropur: Sharp cheddar and open reduced-fat cheese (reduced-fat Monterey Jack).
Aggie Creamery at Utah State University: Hard Italian.
Lactalis American Group: Soft/semi-soft fresh Italian (whole milk mozzarella) and open class (Galbani mascarpone).
Brush Creek Creamery: Artisan (marinated labneh-Mediterranean soft cheese).
Chobani: Cultured dairy products (blueberry zero sugar yogurt).
Overall, 14 processors submitted 132 entries. Participating processors included Aggie Creamery at Utah State University, Agropur, Beehive Cheese Co., Brush Creek Creamery, Chobani, Dairy Farmers of America, Glanbia Nutritionals, Gossner Foods, High Desert Milk, Lactalis
American Group and West Point Dairy Products.
IMPA amended its bylaws in 2019 to bring Utah milk processors into the fold. United Dairymen of Idaho and the Dairy Council of Utah joined forces two years earlier to establish Dairy West as a regional dairy promotion organization.
IMPA’s annual cheese auction, which helps fund student scholarships, netted $55,750 — topping the record of $33,250 set at the 2019 conference.
IMPA has not held its annual new product competition the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition challenges universities with strong nutrition and food science programs to create the most promising new food product containing at least 50% dairy ingredients.
