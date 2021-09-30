Gossner Foods

Gossner Foods won the top prize at the 2021 Idaho Milk Processors Association Dairy Product Contest.

Gossner Foods' aged white cheddar earned grand champion honors in the 2021 Idaho Milk Processors Association Dairy Product Contest at the organization's 95th annual meeting in Sun Valley.

Gossner Foods has cheese plants in Logan, Utah, and Heyburn, Idaho. One of several teams from the Logan location submitted the winning entry.

High Desert Milk's unsalted sweet cream butter was named first reserve champion. The independent dairy cooperative is based in Burley, Idaho.

Gossner Foods also garnered second reserve champion for its Muenster cheese.

Individual dairy product contest category winners included:

Glanbia Nutritional: Current cheddar, medium cheddar, aged cheddar older than 24 months, spiced cheese (sweet heat habanero), flavored cheese (smoky hickory cheddar) and granular cheese for manufacturing.

Gossner Foods: Aged cheddar cheese 12-24 months old, Colby/Monterey Jack/Muenster (Muenster) and Swiss.

High Desert milk: Butter (unsalted sweet cream).

Agropur: Sharp cheddar and open reduced-fat cheese (reduced-fat Monterey Jack).

Aggie Creamery at Utah State University: Hard Italian.

Lactalis American Group: Soft/semi-soft fresh Italian (whole milk mozzarella) and open class (Galbani mascarpone).

Brush Creek Creamery: Artisan (marinated labneh-Mediterranean soft cheese).

Chobani: Cultured dairy products (blueberry zero sugar yogurt).

Overall, 14 processors submitted 132 entries. Participating processors included Aggie Creamery at Utah State University, Agropur, Beehive Cheese Co., Brush Creek Creamery, Chobani, Dairy Farmers of America, Glanbia Nutritionals, Gossner Foods, High Desert Milk, Lactalis

American Group and West Point Dairy Products.

IMPA amended its bylaws in 2019 to bring Utah milk processors into the fold. United Dairymen of Idaho and the Dairy Council of Utah joined forces two years earlier to establish Dairy West as a regional dairy promotion organization.

IMPA’s annual cheese auction, which helps fund student scholarships, netted $55,750 — topping the record of $33,250 set at the 2019 conference.

IMPA has not held its annual new product competition the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition challenges universities with strong nutrition and food science programs to create the most promising new food product containing at least 50% dairy ingredients.

